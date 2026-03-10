Consalo Family Farms earns ranking as one of Canada's fastest growing brands

Consalo Family Farms has been ranked #7 on Numerator's Fastest Growing Brands of 2025 in Canada, according to the firm's newly released 2026 Brands to Watch in Canada report.

Numerator compiles its annual rankings based on verified household purchase data. The list highlights brands that achieved the strongest growth momentum over the past year, based on consumer purchase activity and expanding household reach.

The company's placement among the Top 10 is notable given its position within the fresh produce category. This list is largely composed of nationally marketed consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands across categories such as yogurt, snacks, beverages, and condiments, making the company the only fresh produce company recognized among them.

"This is an exciting milestone for our team, particularly as a company rooted in fresh produce," said Skip Consalo, CEO of Consalo Family Farms. "Unlike many of the brands on this list, we don't produce shelf-stable packaged goods. We grow, source, pack, and ship fresh fruit and produce. To see a produce company ranked alongside major CPG brands speaks to the growing consumer preference for fresh, high-quality food."

The ranking highlights brands experiencing the strongest acceleration in consumer purchasing behavior. For retailers, this type of growth typically reflects increasing consumer demand, strong in-store performance, and expanding brand reach across households.

The company's growth in the Canadian market has also been supported by expanding retail relationships and increased distribution across the country. Over the past year, it has continued to earn additional business with retailers by delivering consistent quality, dependable supply, and operational efficiency throughout the supply chain.

"Our team works every day to support our retail partners with reliable programs and high-quality product," said Consalo. "When retailers see consistent execution and strong consumer response, it creates opportunities to grow together. We're proud to see that momentum reflected in the data."

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with roots dating back to 1927, the company is approaching a milestone as it prepares to celebrate 100 years of family farming in 2027.

For the company, this recognition reinforces a broader trend across the grocery industry. "When fresh produce is supported by strong supply chain execution, retail collaboration, and consistent quality, it can compete and grow alongside the biggest brands in the market," said Skip Consalo. "This ranking reflects the trust our retail partners place in us and the consumers who continue choosing fresh."

The company continues to work with retailer partners across North America to support category growth through year-round supply programs, strategic merchandising initiatives, and a commitment to operational excellence.

As consumer demand for fresh food continues to rise, the company sees significant opportunity to further expand its presence in the Canadian market.

