Asian specialty mushrooms are gaining popularity in the European market

In recent years, fresh varieties such as brown shimeji mushroom, white shimeji mushroom, enoki mushroom, king oyster mushroom, snow white mushroom, and black truffle have shown strong growth in the European market, attracting consumer attention with their distinctive flavors and textures. These specialty mushrooms not only have unique characteristics in retail and foodservice channels but also align with evolving dietary trends in Europe.

© Detian

Detan is one of China's leading mushroom exporters and has been engaged in the mushroom export business for 22 consecutive years. Currently, its products are exported to 22 countries worldwide, and the company has more than 1,000 strategic partners. According to Ms. Yang Bin, head of Detan's marketing department, brown shimeji mushrooms, with their small and firm shape and subtle crab-like aroma, have become a favorite among many consumers. Its texture is smooth yet slightly crunchy, making it ideal for soups or simple stir-fries. "Brown shimeji mushrooms' unique aroma and texture give it a distinct market position, making it especially suitable for family cooking."

© Detian

"King oyster mushroom has become a popular meat alternative for vegetarians, with many consumers choosing it as a substitute for meat, especially amid the growing trend toward healthy eating. Furthermore, snow white mushroom, with its crisp texture and delicate flavor, has gained a significant market share and frequently appears on high-end restaurant menus."

"In addition, white shimeji mushrooms are valued for their pure white, round appearance, plump and juicy stems, and tender texture, making them ideal for hot pot and soups and therefore very popular in retail channels. Enoki mushroom, with its smooth and slightly chewy texture and long slender stems, holds an important place in Asian hot pot and Japanese cuisine," Ms. Yang said. "Particularly noteworthy is the rich aroma and distinctive flavor of black truffle, which makes it highly valued in high-end cuisine. In France, black truffles are considered an important element of culinary culture." Ms. Yang added that black truffles from regions such as Yunnan, China, are gradually gaining recognition among European buyers, especially in France and Italy, where demand continues to increase.

© Detian

With the rise of vegetarianism and the growing popularity of Asian cuisines such as Japanese ramen and Thai food in Europe, market awareness of Asian specialty mushrooms like king oyster mushrooms and enoki mushrooms is steadily increasing. "King oyster mushroom, with its rich texture, has become a meat alternative for many consumers, while enoki mushroom, often labeled 'Enoki' or 'Golden Needle Mushroom,' is particularly popular in hot pot and soups," Ms. Yang said.

According to Ms. Yang, the yellow bolete mushroom (Jian Shou Qing) and the mushroom crisp series launched this year have also attracted market attention. She stated, "These new varieties not only meet the market's demand for healthy and fresh ingredients but also demonstrate our company's strengths in innovation and product diversification."

© Detian

Detan exports a variety of cultivated and wild mushrooms produced in China, including shiitake, king oyster mushroom, brown shimeji mushroom, white shimeji mushroom, enoki mushroom, Boletus edulis, chanterelle, and morel, in a range of forms such as fresh, dried, frozen, freeze-dried, and retail-packaged products. Ms. Yang explained, "Our fresh products are mainly sold to markets such as the United States, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, while processed products are more commonly exported to countries like Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. Our diversified product range enables us to meet the needs of different markets."

© Detian

The number of companies exporting specialty mushrooms is increasing. When discussing the company's competitive advantages, Ms. Yang said, "We adopt the 'one-touch' export standard, completing packaging at the place of origin to reduce the need for unpacking during transit. Combined with breathable packaging film and pre-cooling treatments, this helps effectively extend product shelf life." She further explained that the company has a relatively complete product line covering both fresh products and various processed forms, enabling it to provide customers with a comprehensive supply chain and related services.

© Detian

From February 3 to 5, Detan once again participated in Fruit Logistica in Berlin, marking another consecutive year of participation. Ms. Yang noted, "This year's exhibition was generally satisfactory. Although the booth location resulted in slightly lower visitor traffic than expected, it still attracted considerable attention from buyers and industry professionals." She added, "Compared with previous years, despite a slight decrease in overall visitor numbers, our products still received positive feedback, especially black truffle and newly introduced mushroom varieties."

Overall, with the diversification of consumer preferences and the growing demand for fresh ingredients, the prospects for Asian specialty mushrooms in the European market remain promising. "We hope to steadily enhance our competitiveness in the international market by leveraging our extensive product range and efficient supply chain services," Ms. Yang said.

© Detian

