India has become crucial to ensuring stability

The 2025 East African avocado season was marked by disruptions to shipments, substantial market fluctuations, and intensified competition for fresh fruit in Kenya and Tanzania. Despite the chaos caused by obstacles in the logistics sector, one market stood out as essential for exporters: India.

Unstable markets triggered by global shipping disruptions

"The instability in the Suez Canal," explains Robinson Mburia, director of Latmek Ltd. (Kenya) and Avorito Fresh Produce (Tanzania), "has forced most carriers to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope. This diversion adds 12–15 days to shipping time to Europe, significantly affecting the freshness, consistency, and shelf life of Hass avocados. Exporters reported freight rate increases of 18–26%, as well as increased exposure to quality defect risks. These changes have resulted in decreased shipment volumes to Europe during several pivotal harvest seasons."

© Latmek Ltd

India offers a 9-day solution

As Europe became less predictable, exporters turned to India. The Mumbai-East Africa trade route maintained an average transit time of nine days. The impact was immediate. Demand for imports from India increased by 22-30%, compared to 2024. Indian distributors maintained consistent CIF rates, which were 12-18% higher than postponed European arrangements. East African exporters redirected significant volumes, with some companies shifting 40-55% of their crop shares to India. This rapid uptake of fruit prevented significant losses and provided much-needed resources to packing stations and growers when unpredictable shipments jeopardized the profitability of the season," says the director.

Increasing pressure from value-added industries

At the same time, the region experienced significant growth in the avocado industry's value. Competition for fresh fruit intensified due to increased purchasing by producers of oil, guacamole, and cosmetics. In Kenya and Tanzania, producer prices surged by 15-28% as processing plants competed with fresh produce exporters for supplies.

In order to meet this increased demand, farmers have improved their operations and expanded their cultivation areas. Despite market pressures, farmers have shown resilience. The implementation of pruning programs has led to improved yield consistency. So has canopy training and IPM pest control. The expansion of new crop areas, particularly in Kenya's Rift Valley and the southern highlands of Tanzania, has enabled East Africa to remain one of the fastest-growing avocado-producing regions worldwide.

© Latmek Ltd

A season that redefined market diversification

The shift to more diversified market strategies accelerated in 2025. Although Europe maintained strong demand, it became less reliable due route uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Gulf markets remained robust but price-sensitive. India emerged as a key buyer, not just a short-term option. According to industry analysts, India's share of East African avocado imports will continue to grow as cold chain networks expand and consumers increasingly opt for them.

Latmek Ltd and Avorito Fresh Ltd: Strengthening regional cooperation

"In this rapidly changing landscape, Latmek Ltd., a Kenya-based producer and exporter, has played a significant role in stabilizing supply flows. They have achieved this through efficient harvest management, quality control, and market diversification. Operating under the Avorito Fresh Ltd. brand in Tanzania, the company has strengthened cross-border production capacity and ensured consistent export volumes, even during chaotic seasons. Together, Latmek Ltd. and Avorito Fresh Ltd. continue to shape the East African avocado value chain by supporting farmers, improving quality standards, and strengthening the region's position in global markets," Mburia concludes.

