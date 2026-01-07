“We travel with the sun and seasons”

Lychees, green asparagus, even perhaps star fruit: exotic products are staples on Christmas menus. Nature's Pride, a market leader and exotic fruit and vegetable importer, supplies supermarkets, exporters, wholesalers, and catering suppliers throughout Europe. This Dutch company sees sales surge around Christmas. "In the past, sales just about doubled; these days, an upturn in year-round supply is a better description," says exotic produce sourcing manager Dirk Cederhout.

© Nature's Pride

That peak often starts in early December and culminates just before Christmas. Green asparagus is the frontrunner, followed by passion fruit, figs, sweet potatoes, and Bimi. Carambola (star fruit), kumquat, lychee, dragon fruit, and physalis also do well.

Most of these products, except lychees, are now available year-round. Sweet potatoes, green asparagus, and bimi are growing the fastest. "Sweet potato sales are up 30% this year, partly due to their low-carbohydrate image, while bimi sales are growing by more than 30%, too. As a good alternative to broccoli, you can use bimi for barbecues or on Christmas menus."

''We travel with the sun''

© Nature's PrideThere is a trend toward local food, yet demand for exotics remains stable. Nature's Pride responds to regions of origin and seasons, with products coming from Spain, Egypt, Morocco, and the Netherlands, depending on where they grow best at the time. "We travel with the sun. That ensures the best flavor, sufficient supply, and a lower environmental impact," says Dirk. The company transports 95% of its volume by ship or truck. They no longer offer flown-in mangoes; the same quality is now delivered, perfectly ripe, by sea freight.

Transportation modes deliberately chosen to maintain quality

When sea or road transport cannot guarantee quality, the importer still uses air freight to a limited degree for, say, green asparagus. "It's not sustainable to have 30% of a product go to waste after three weeks in a container. In that case, you have to use air freight." For example, most Bimi comes from the Netherlands rather than Kenya, and haricots verts often come by road from Morocco or by ship from Egypt. That shift, however, means countries such as Kenya have lost their competitive position.

© Nature's Pride

Three-sided cooperation

Cooperation is vital to Nature's Pride. The company works within a triangle: what is feasible for the grower, what do customers want, and how does the business remain valuable without losing sight of people and nature? Transport is only one part of the equation; they are also taking steps in cultivation to reduce CO₂ emissions and restore biodiversity. Plus, all their growers are socially certified.

"Enjoying fruit and vegetables can go hand in hand with caring for people and nature. If well organized, a mango or avocado can be a responsible choice, even at Christmas," Dirk concludes. (PB/PDC)

For more information:

Nature's Pride

Honderdland 611

2676 LV Maasdijk

Tel: +31 (0)174 52 59 00

[email protected]

www.naturespride.nl