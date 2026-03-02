FreshPlaza Global Focus on Exotic Vegetables

In March, FreshPlaza will be focusing on exotic vegetables. Are you involved in the growing, importing, or exporting of exotic vegetables? We would love to hear from you.

You can send us some information, or we can call you for an interview. Just let us know. You can contact [email protected]

Marketing

Would you like to get some extra promotion for your products, services, and company? Interested in having your brand on our site during March? There are still great marketing options available on our newsletters and websites.