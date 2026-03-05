International ginger industry to gather in Peru this May

The province of Chanchamayo in the Junín region will host the 3rd International Ginger Convention 2026 on May 28 and 29 at the El Confort Tourist Complex (Avenida Marginal KM 73, Pichanaki).

The event, titled "Peruvian ginger: root of a global future," is organized by Proginger, the National Association of Producers, Processors, and Exporters of Ginger and Turmeric in Peru, along with the Association of Agricultural Producers Guilds of Peru (AGAP).

The event will gather key players in the ginger production and trade chain, including national and international experts and representatives. It will serve as a platform to explore the latest trends, innovations, challenges, and opportunities in the global market.

The primary goal is to establish Peru as a leading international standard in ginger production, marketing, and sustainability, linking all stages of the global supply chain.

The convention will promote the transfer of technical knowledge with immediate application, strengthen the sector's organization to compete globally, and facilitate direct connections between the Peruvian fields and international markets, generating business opportunities and concrete commercial agreements.

"The aim is to build together the future of Peruvian ginger in the world, from cultivation to the global market, with vision, technology, and articulation," say the organizers. The convention's main pillars are:

Business and Markets: Rounds designed to promote export agreements and facilitate integration into the global supply chain.

Innovation and technology: Facilitating knowledge transfer to boost productivity and traceability, thereby enhancing competitiveness.

Sustainability and territory: Promoting responsible production that supports local growth and assures the sector's long-term viability.

Articulation of the sector: Enhancing trade unions and engaging in public policy dialogue to develop a unified and strong sector vision.

This edition offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen Peruvian ginger's presence in international markets and support its sustainable growth.

