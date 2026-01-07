Entering peak dragon fruit season from Ecuador with promotable volumes

Tropical fruit grower and importer Tierra Suelta reports plentiful volumes of dragon fruit are now available for retail promotions.



"We've entered peak dragon fruit season with 40,000 boxes arriving weekly," said Steve Stutz, VP of Sales. "For the next two months, our state-of-the-art packing facility in Ecuador will operate at capacity to support promotable volumes of our highest quality dragon fruit. Tierra Suelta has the production, logistics and infrastructure to meet the needs of major retailers throughout the holiday season and beyond."

Earlier this year, Tierra Suelta invested significantly in developing and building a state-of-the-art packing facility dedicated to dragon fruit. The new facility is Global GAP and Primus certified. Through a combination of automated processing and hand packing, dragon fruit shipments maintain cold chain integrity and arrive to customers in North America in pristine condition.



Once considered an exotic novelty, dragon fruit continues to be a consumer favorite. According to industry research, the U.S. dragon fruit market is projected to reach $160 million by 2034. Tierra Suelta is fully committed to helping retailers succeed with this popular fruit by providing an abundant supply of fresh, sweet dragon fruit, along with in-store and online support to generate additional consumer demand.

"In the winter months, the fruit's vibrant color and festive appearance naturally enhances fruit platters and decorative tablescapes," said Adrian Abreu, CEO. "We have four varieties of dragon fruit—white, red, yellow, and golden—all of which boast antioxidant-rich nutritional profiles. The fruit's immunity-boosting qualities also make it an ideal snack choice during cold-and-flu season."



Dragon fruit's peak season will continue into February, with more limited quantities available for the remainder of the year. In addition to dragon fruit, Tierra Suelta offers a wide variety of tropicals year-round. Other key items favored by consumers include Star Fruit, Thai Guava, Mamey, Tropical Avocados, Malangas and more. Tierra Suelta's customized packaging, merchandising support, shopper information, and private label programs help retailers succeed in these verticals as well.

Tierra Suelta, which translates to "loose soil," is a woman- and minority-owned, vertically-integrated farming business that grows and ships tropical fruits, roots and specialty produce from its headquarters in Miami.

