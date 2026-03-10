“This ongoing conflict is tangible proof of why building resilient, domestic agricultural capacity matters”

Vertical farms operating across the UAE have confirmed continued production in the days following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, even as regional supply chains face mounting pressure and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to commercial shipping.



Industry voices from across the UAE have responded, describing short-term operational constraints while making the strategic case for domestic food production in the region.



Operations continue amid short-term constraints

Bustanica, the Dubai-based vertical farm operated by Emirates Flight Catering and widely regarded as the largest of its kind in the world, confirmed it is fully operational. In a statement issued this week, the company said its commitment to supplying fresh produce to the community remains unchanged, with teams working around the clock to maintain output.

Roman Ulyanov, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based Greeneration, reported short-term disruption but said stabilisation is expected within days. "We are experiencing some short-term supply chain disruptions, but we expect to stabilize operations in the coming days, not weeks. Clients are continuing to place orders, and we're operating as usual while managing around the constraints. We stand with the UAE and hope for a swift, peaceful resolution," said Ulyanov.

Pure Harvest Smart Farms, one of the UAE's most established controlled environment agriculture operators, with three farms across Abu Dhabi and a fourth in Haradh, Saudi Arabia, described current operations as stable while flagging the vulnerabilities that a prolonged conflict could expose. "We continue to operate thanks to the resilience and bravery of our people, who continue to show up every day with commitment and purpose. We see this moment as a call to action, to serve our customers and our communities, while taking every appropriate precaution to safeguard our teams and facilities," said Sky Kurtz, the company's Founder and CEO.



Kurtz added that while operations remain stable, an extended disruption to the flow of goods would eventually create pressure on specific inputs. "Like any agricultural business, if the flow of goods and services were to be materially obstructed for an extended period, we would eventually face constraints around certain critical inputs such as CO2, IPM solutions, and fertilizers," he said.



Market holds, but growers feel the pressure first

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has confirmed that essential food commodities remain available across the country and that supply chains are continuing uninterrupted, urging residents to refrain from panic buying.



Giovanni Angiolini, Director, Middle East and Africa, at Dutch Greenhouse Delta, describes the immediate picture as calm but under strain. "From what I am personally seeing and hearing in the UAE, the immediate picture is still relatively calm at retail level. I have not personally seen empty shelves," he said. The authorities have been publicly reassuring the market that food supplies remain secure, he added, though privately major buyers are watching closely how long stability can hold without more strain on producers. "At grower level, there is concern about margin pressure, operational resilience, and what happens if the conflict becomes prolonged."



Angiolini notes that producers tend to feel pressure before it becomes visible at retail, through higher input costs, delayed deliveries, and growing uncertainty around future planning cycles. "Even when shelves remain stocked, producers can still feel the pressure first," he said.



Conflict sharpens the argument for local production

The disruption to Gulf shipping routes has added immediate weight to arguments the controlled environment agriculture sector has long been making. The UAE imports most of its food, and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the region's food imports transit, has made that dependence hard to ignore.



Kurtz framed the moment in direct terms. "This ongoing conflict is tangible proof of why building resilient, domestic agricultural capacity matters, especially in times of critical uncertainty. This period underscores the strategic importance of year-round local and regional production for food system resilience," he said.



Fischer Farms, which activated its first overseas deployment in Abu Dhabi just weeks before the conflict began, agreed. "The current situation in the Middle East is a stark reminder of why businesses like ours exist," said Chris Kirke, CEO of Fischer Farms. "The case for controlled environment agriculture in the region has always been about reducing dependence on imported supply chains and building genuine food security locally. If anything, current events reinforce the importance of that mission. We're focused on what we can control, which is establishing resilient, local production that serves the region regardless of what's happening beyond its borders."

