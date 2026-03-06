Hanseatic Global Terminals announces new leadership for its operations in Europe and Latin America

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) announced today two appointments that strengthen its global executive structure. Mauricio Carrasco will assume the role of new Regional CEO for Europe, leading the company's operations on the continent starting on March 15. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Galleguillos has been appointed as the new head of Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America, succeeding Mauricio Carrasco.

"These changes are part of our growth strategy toward 2030, whose objective is to expand our global network, strengthen operational capabilities in key markets, and advance toward the goal of operating 30 terminals by the year 2030. Our new structure aims to consolidate the presence in both regions and accelerate the execution of our strategic plan," said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals.

Carrasco, an electrical civil engineer from the University of Chile with an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, has an extensive career in the global maritime port industry. He has held high level executive positions: he served as Managing Director of SAAM Terminals, Senior Director at Hapag-Lloyd in Dubai and Shanghai and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV).

Galleguillos, meanwhile, is a business engineer from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Chile, with a Master's in Finance from the same institution and an MBA from Bond University (Australia). He has a solid track record in the maritime, port and logistics sectors, where he has held various managerial roles in Latin America.

Established in 2023, Hanseatic Global Terminals is an independent entity operating under the Hapag-Lloyd group of companies, focused on terminals and infrastructure. Hanseatic Global Terminals has a robust vision to become a global terminal operator, expanding to 30 terminals by 2030.

