“We tested multiple varieties to identify those that deliver a clear cucumber taste early in their growth”

Leafood is preparing to introduce a new product to the Baltic retail market: cucumber microgreens. Along with a Super Trio Mix of sprouts and updated packaging, it will begin appearing on supermarket shelves in Lithuania in the coming weeks.

The idea began with a simple question about flavor innovation. "A few months ago, someone said: 'How amazing would it be to have a micro leaf that tastes like a cucumber?'" says Valentinas Civinskas, the company's CEO and Founder. "We like challenges and innovation, so we decided to make it happen."



© Leafood

Valentinas Civinskas

Harvesting cucumber plants at their earliest stage

Unlike many specialty microgreens that mimic flavors from other crops, Leafood's new product is grown directly from cucumber plants themselves. "These are true cucumber seedlings, harvested at the microgreen stage about ten to twelve days after germination," Civinskas says. "At this early stage, the plants already express the fresh cucumber aroma and taste, so we are essentially offering the cucumber plant in its youngest and most delicate form."

"The flavor profile comes from a combination of careful cultivar selection and controlled vertical farming conditions. We tested multiple cucumber varieties to identify those that deliver a clear cucumber taste early in their growth. By optimizing light spectrum, climate, and nutrition, we can consistently highlight that fresh cucumber flavor in the final product that we enjoy ourselves."



© Leafood

Leafood's cucumber microgreens (left) and Super Trio Mix sprouts (right)

First retail rollout and redesigned packaging

"New products will reach retail shelves over the next few weeks, starting with retail chains IKI and Norfa in Lithuania," Civinskas says. "Afterwards, gradual expansion of distribution to Maxima in Latvia, and then Estonia."

The launch also includes a redesign of Leafood's packaging. "We introduced new punnets designed specifically for delicate microgreens," Civinskas says. "They improve airflow and product protection, which helps maintain freshness and shelf life. At the same time, the updated design improves visibility on the shelf."



© LeafoodLeafood's farm in Vilnius, Lithuania

Expanding microgreens beyond specialty use

For Leafood, the new products are part of a broader effort to push microgreens beyond niche culinary applications. "Our goal is to make microgreens and sprouts a regular part of the fresh produce category, not just a specialty ingredient," Civinskas says.

"By introducing new flavors, improving packaging, and ensuring consistent year-round supply through vertical farming, we're helping retailers expand the category and making microgreens more accessible to everyday consumers across the Baltic region and beyond."



For more information:

Leafood

Valentinas Civinskas, CEO

[email protected]

www.leafood.com