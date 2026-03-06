Lipman Family Farms adds to Board of Directors

Lipman Family Farms welcomes José Manuel Madero Garza to its Board of Directors. With decades of leadership experience across the United States, Asia, Latin America and Europe, Madero will help strengthen the company's operations as a fourth-generation, family-owned produce company. He will also support its focus on long-term growth and strategic investments.

Madero is currently the founder and managing partner of BIZWP SC (Mexico City), where he advises organizations on corporate strategy, financial discipline, organizational effectiveness and good governance. He also serves on the boards of Newmont Corporation and Constellation Brands. Prior leadership roles include serving as chief executive officer of Grupo Bepensa from 2015–2019, and senior leadership positions at Monsanto that include president, EMEA and president, Latin America North.

© Lipman Family FarmsJosé Manuel Madero Garza

"José brings a rare combination of global agribusiness leadership and deep operations knowledge, plus an extensive background serving in public-company boards," said Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms. "As we continue to grow and innovate, his perspective will be an asset to us and our stakeholders."

Madero's background includes leading large-scale organizations through periods of transformation and growth. He has helped to deliver market share gains in prior roles and has a history of improving performance across complex operations.

As the company continues to invest and innovate in growing, packing and value added, Madero's global experience and strong business acumen will provide key advisory to the team's expansion plans.

"I'm honored to join the board," said Madero. "The company's commitment to growers, customers and communities while delivering fresh produce at scale is impressive. I look forward to supporting the board in its strategic priorities and as the company builds long-term growth and success."

