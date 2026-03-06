Oppy remembers Gerry Gaston

The Canadian produce industry is mourning the passing of Gerry Gaston on February 18, 2026, at the age of 83.

Born February 11, 1943, in Kirkland Lake, a Northern Ontario mining town that he famously referred to as "the center of the universe," this grounding shaped a life defined by integrity, loyalty and a belief that business is about people.

Gaston devoted 28 years to Vancouver, BC- based fresh produce grower, marketer and distributor Oppy. He began his career behind the wheel as a delivery driver, bringing fresh produce to local customers. He moved into the warehouse before finding his stride in sales, where he would spend most of his career before retiring in 2001.

Specializing in Washington potatoes and onions, along with citrus from Texas and Florida, Gaston developed expertise in the complexities of the produce business. He understood markets, margins and relationships — and how each depended on the other. His reputation for fairness strengthened not only his own standing, but also Oppy's brand and bottom line. Over time, he became a shareholder in the company, a testament to the trust he earned internally as well as externally.

© OppyGerry Gaston with his wife Brenda.

He championed industry initiatives, working closely with the BC Produce Marketing Association to promote the "5 to 10 a day" program and encourage greater fresh produce consumption across Canada. He believed deeply in the value of what the industry provided and wasn't shy about expressing it.

Gaston was known for his legendary, impeccably timed humor. He had a gift for storytelling and an unmatched ability to make colleagues, customers and friends laugh.

"Gerry brought a positive attitude to every situation," said John Anderson, Oppy's chairman, CEO and managing partner, who worked alongside him for more than a quarter century. "He believed in showing up — and in standing by people when it mattered."

When customers or friends were in the hospital, Gaston was there to visit. When a teammate needed advice, he offered it — sometimes wrapped in good-natured teasing, always grounded in experience and care.

Gaston was a longtime chairman of the company's golf tournament, relishing his role as host and connector. He dressed as Santa Claus at many company Christmas parties, posing for photos with teammates and their family members.

Gaston and his beloved wife, Brenda, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last December. A devoted father to Jeff, Sherri and Tammy (Todd), he took immense pride in his granddaughters, Makenna and Caitlin, and found great joy in watching them grow into accomplished young women. During a quarter century of retirement, he and Brenda travelled extensively, exploring the world together and creating memories with their family.

Gaston leaves behind a legacy that transcends sales numbers and seasons. He leaves a standard of fairness, loyalty and humor that shaped a generation of produce professionals.

