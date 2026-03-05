EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visits Grimmway Produce Group

Grimmway Produce Group (GPG) welcomed United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to its California operations on Saturday, February 28, for a tour of the company's facility and growing operation.

During the visit, Administrator Zeldin met with GPG President and CEO Jeff Huckaby, Senior Vice President of Farming Russ Hamlin, PhD and Chief Supply Chain Officer Jamie Brannen, to discuss the company's operations and commitment to providing high-quality produce to consumers across the country. The discussion focused on stewardship in agriculture, water resilience, and the importance of practical, science-based policies and regulatory certainty that support American farmers.

Administrator Zeldin toured GPG's largest baby carrot processing facility, observing the state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous food safety protocols used to wash, peel, and package baby carrots for retail and foodservice customers – reflecting the innovation and high standards across the fresh produce industry. He also visited nearby carrot fields to gain firsthand insight into the company's farming operations.



© Grimmway Farms

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Grimmway CEO Jeff Huckaby.

"We appreciated the opportunity to welcome Administrator Zeldin and highlight the work our team does every day," said Huckaby. "As one of the nation's leading growers and shippers of carrots, organic vegetables, and potatoes, we're proud to demonstrate how responsible farming, innovation, and strong food safety practices help deliver fresh, nutritious produce to families across the country while supporting the strength of American agriculture."

The visit underscored the importance of continued collaboration between government leaders and agricultural producers to support innovation, strengthen food systems, and ensure the long-term success of America's fresh produce industry.

