Sponsorship announced for historical debut of foosball team at World Cup

I Love Produce announced its sponsorship of Love Foosball Team. The adapted Paralympic foosball team from Mendoza wrote a big chapter in Sicily, where they competed from February 6 to 8, 2026, in the Club World Cup, organized by the International Table Soccer Federation. The Argentine delegation—composed entirely of people from Mendoza—was the first Paralympic presence from the Americas at an event of this caliber.

© I Love Produce

The Love Foosball Team advanced to the quarterfinals, where it was eliminated by ASD in Movimento 1, a team that went on to lift the trophy. The tournament brought together competitors from 25 countries, including Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and took place in front of a large audience and a highly competitive atmosphere. The team is comprised of three players Mario Colque, José Luzuriaga, Mauricio Cantalejos and their two coaches, Sergio Eduardo Perez and Javier Sergio Longone.

© I Love Produce

L-R: coach Sergio Eduardo Perez, players Mario Colque, Mauricio Cantalejos and José Luzuriaga, coach Javier Sergio Longone

I Love Produce procures garlic from the Mendoza Region of Argentina, and the founders, Jim Provost and Neil Millman, have gotten to know the local foosballers and began to support their program.

More information about the event can be found here.

For more information:

Samantha Snyder

I Love Produce

Tel: +1 (619) 665-4868

[email protected]

https://iloveproduce.com