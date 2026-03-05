Ontario greenhouse campaign awarded

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) Greenhouse Goodness Campaign has been awarded a Platinum Summit International Award in the Online Advertising and Marketing category for its Tennessee summer digital campaign, Tennessee Tested, Summertime Approved.

The campaign was created to increase awareness, educate, and encourage consumption of greenhouse grown produce among Tennessee consumers by connecting with them through locally relevant, creative and engaging digital experiences. Creative elements were intentionally designed to reflect Tennessee culture, incorporating regional colors, textures, and visual cues to help the campaign feel familiar and relatable to local audiences. A custom campaign symbol, "Tennessee Tested. Summertime Approved", was developed to reinforce authenticity and resonate with Tennessee consumers. Rather than relying on traditional static advertising, the campaign used interactive digital ad placements that allowed users to scroll through multiple recipes and view cooking instructions directly within the ad itself.

"The award highlights Greenhouse Goodness' continued commitment to innovative marketing approaches that connect consumers with the benefits of greenhouse grown produce through inspiration, education, and meaningful engagement," said Richard Lee, executive director, Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers.

Over the campaign, the digital effort generated over 2.5 million impressions and achieved a 1.6 percent programmatic click-through rate, demonstrating strong engagement and interest from the target audience.

