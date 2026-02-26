New California-grown cucumber program launches

Millennium Pacific Greenhouses has launched its new California-grown (CA GROWN) cucumber program, delivering premium greenhouse grown Long English, Mini, and Coastal Cukie-Bites™ Snack-Sized cucumbers to retailers and consumers across the West Coast year-round.

Rooted in the strength of its greenhouse facility in Tehachapi, California, the program reinforces the company's commitment to surety of supply, consistent quality, and regionally grown freshness. The strategic expansion enhances the greenhouse grower's ability to serve retail and foodservice partners throughout California and neighboring western markets with reduced transit times, improved shelf life, and dependable volume planning.

The CA GROWN designation carries powerful equity at retail — signaling local pride, premium quality, and responsible growing practices. For consumers increasingly focused on where their food is grown, the company's West Coast greenhouse production offers transparency, freshness, and year-round availability.

© Millennium Pacific Greenhouses 2026©

L: Brandon Gruenberger; R: the new cucumber line

"Our new program builds on the strength of our already robust tomato portfolio and represents a significant step forward in reinforcing our West Coast supply network," said Brandon Gruenberger, vice-president of sales at Millennium Pacific Greenhouses. "By leveraging our recent 62-acre acquisition in Tehachapi, we're able to provide retailers with consistent, premium greenhouse cucumbers while reducing supply gaps and transportation risk. This program enhances our ability to plan collaboratively with customers and deliver the freshness consumers expect — every day of the year."

As a vertically integrated, family-owned greenhouse company operating in both the U.S.A. and Canada, the company ensures reliable, year-round supply of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers with seamless cross-border continuity.

© Millennium Pacific Greenhouses 2026©

The strategic expansion enhances the greenhouse grower's ability to serve retail and foodservice partners throughout California and neighboring Western markets.

Millennium's greenhouse growing model uses controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to optimize light, climate, and water efficiency — producing cucumbers that are crisp, refreshing, and consistently high in quality. The California grown program complements the company's broader North American greenhouse footprint, creating a balanced supply strategy designed for resilience and continuity.

For retail partners, the benefits are:

Strong regional marketing support through California Grown

Reduced freight exposure and faster replenishment cycles

Category consistency across Long English, Mini, and Snack formats

Dependable year-round programs backed by vertical integration

For more information:

Brandon Gruenberger

Millennium Pacific Greenhouses

[email protected]

www.millenniumpacific.com