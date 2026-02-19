New organic greenhouse product line unveiled

Olivia's Organics has launched its new Olivia's Organics greenhouse grown product line. The announcement comes as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary.

"Our new organic greenhouse varieties represent a milestone– locally grown, certified-organic greens in the Northeast, available 12 months a year," said Mark DeMichaelis, State Garden's president and CEO. "This 20-year pursuit has been powered by persistence, innovation, and a commitment to our customers and communities."

This new greenhouse-grown offering is 100 percent organic and complements the company's line of organic tender leaf salads and blends, butternut squash, celery, and more.

"Over the past 20 years, I've had the privilege of watching Olivia's Organics grow from a vision into a trusted brand for families across the Northeast," said DeMichaelis. "This strengthens our commitment to the region – supporting local grower networks, their families, and the communities and charities that have been part of Olivia's story for two decades."

These greenhouse varieties unite rigorous food safety standards with trusted organic integrity, including the use of no natural or synthetic pesticides. Two varieties are currently available:

Organic Green Leaf: With a buttery bite and gentle crunch, this certified-organic, greenhouse-grown lettuce offers a mild, clean flavor. Carefully grown, this versatile product can be used for salads, wraps, fresh dishes, and more.

Organic Red and Green Leaf: This certified-organic, greenhouse-grown blend offers a refreshing crunch with a mild flavor mix of red and green leaves and can be used for building vibrant salads and meals.

"Unlike many greenhouse-grown options on the market today, these varieties offer a bolder, more robust flavor profile that tastes closer to the earth," said Tom Thompson, chief revenue officer at State Garden. "The result is a consistently fresh, crisp product with a crunch and versatile flavor that pairs well with everything from a light balsamic to a classic, hearty Caesar."

The new greenhouse-grown blends are now available in Market Basket's 90 stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island, on FreshDirect serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, and in all 20 Roche Brothers locations throughout Massachusetts. It will be available in Shaw's markets throughout Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont beginning in early March.

