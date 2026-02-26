Little tomato with big flavor featured at Devour Culinary Classic

Wholesum participated in the sold-out, 18th annual Devour Culinary Classic, held February 21 and 22 at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. The annual event, which is hosted by Local First Arizona, brings together Arizona's culinary community and local producers for a weekend celebrating great flavors that define the state. This year, the company delivered a simple message: little tomato, big flavor.

As a grower with farms in the U.S. and Mexico and headquarters in Amado, Arizona, the company represented the agricultural roots behind the ingredients that chefs and home cooks use every day. At its booth, it highlighted the beauty and flavor of its organic tomato portfolio, including colorful heirloom varieties and its high-flavor snacking tomato line. The spotlight was on Lil' Ones, the company's tiny organic tomatoes launched in May 2025.

© Wholesum

To showcase their versatility, the company presented a simple recipe: Lil' Ones topped with freshly grated Parmesan, white truffle-infused oil, sea salt, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil. The preparation allowed the tomatoes' natural sweetness and balanced acidity to shine, demonstrating how high-quality produce can transform a handful of ingredients into an unforgettable bite. The dish offered guests an easy-to-recreate idea for entertaining that is impressive, elegant, and delicious.

"The response was incredible," said Joanna Jaramillo, marketing manager at Wholesum. "We loved seeing people stop, taste, and truly experience the flavor of Lil' Ones. Events like Devour create meaningful connections between growers, chefs, and the community. For us, it's an opportunity to share about the care and craft that goes into every tomato."

© Wholesum

Throughout the weekend, attendees engaged with the company's team, sampling tomatoes, learning about its growing areas and expertise, and discovering new ways to enjoy organic produce at home. The enthusiastic reception showed Arizona consumers' growing appreciation for fresh, responsibly grown ingredients and the stories behind them.

Participating in Devour Culinary Classic reflects the company's dedication to celebrating global flavors that inspire culinary creativity and meaningful connection.

For more information:

Joanna Jaramillo

Wholesum

Tel: +1 (520) 455-7589

[email protected]

https://wh.farm/