Australian growers examine European innovation on AUSVEG 2026 Study Tour

Australian vegetable and onion growers have gained comprehensive exposure to European horticultural innovation during the 2026 Vegetable and Onion Industry Study Tour, coordinated by AUSVEG. The program is funded through Hort Innovation using research and development levies and Australian Government contributions (VG23002), with a focus on enhancing technical capability, market insight, and adoption of advanced production systems.

Berlin: Retail insights and global collaboration

The tour began in Berlin, where growers visited Fruit Logistica, with exhibitions featuring more than 2,500 exhibitors of fresh produce technology and innovation. Prior to the show, delegates explored the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre, which supports research into consumer behaviour, retail layout, product mix, and shelf life performance.

Lucy Gregg of AUSVEG reflected on the visit: "A visit to the Rijk Zwaan Retail Centre was a fascinating insight into the many factors that shape a successful launch of a seed variety. Whilst consumer acceptance is a major driver, breeding for disease resistance and other traits can be a significant benefit to growers."

The delegation also engaged with the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce, enabling face-to-face discussions on logistics, vegetable consumption, cost of production, and sustainability.

"Although we come from all corners of the globe, we have common issues and interests: from logistics and vegetable consumption to cost of production and industry sustainability."

Spain: Farm-level innovation and protected cropping

Following Berlin, the study tour visited Spain's Murcia and Almeria regions, exploring protected cropping, hydroponics, cooperative business models, and ag-tech applications.

At Auxprotec Hydroponic, the group observed a hydroponic lettuce system integrating automation and compact production. "The production process, from seedling to final product, utilised minimal staffing inputs. The simple harvest-to-retail packaging and good product lifespan are particularly relevant for Australian growers facing high wages and workforce shortages," Lucy notes.

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to Auxprotec Hydroponic in Murcia

Another highlight was UNICA, showcasing a cooperative model with branded and e-commerce products and an organic pack house. "Grower cooperatives are not a common business model in Australia, so our visit to UNICA provided some interesting and thought-provoking insights."

© AusVeg

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to Unica in Almeria and their organic packhouse

The group also visited Centro Tecnológico Tecnova, featuring over 35 greenhouses of varied design, laboratories, sensory and robotics testing, post-harvest evaluation, and multiple varietal and substrate trials.

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to Centro Tecnológico Tecnova in Almeria

Delegates attended seasonal varietal demonstration days hosted by Enza Zaden, Rijk Zwaan, and Syngenta, observing leafy green and brassica varieties. Lucy highlights the relevance of these programs to chemical reduction and pest-resistant breeding.

Ag-tech, mechanisation, and large-scale operations

Visits to Novagric, Harvetec, and G's Group provided insight into manufacturing, irrigation systems, vertical farming, mechanised harvesting, IPM, and logistics. "Observing G's operations provided valuable insights into the approaches the company takes to deal with different consumer markets, agronomic conditions, climate, and regulatory environments, and how these learnings can be applied to Australia."

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to Novagric, Spain

Mechanisation and ag-tech adoption were emphasised as critical to improving productivity and reducing labour reliance: "Rising input costs and labour shortages are key issues for Australian vegetable growers. The study tour provided opportunities to see efficiencies across the whole supply chain, including production and harvesting."

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to Rufepa TecnoAgro in Murcia

At Rufepa TecnoAgro, the group assessed high- and medium-tech greenhouses, including a research-focused facility and commercial pepper production. "Seeing how all parts of the production system interact, even when supplied by different partners, is a key consideration in modern protected cropping systems."

© AusVeg

The study tour visit to G's Group in Murcia, Spain

Industry impact and future adoption

The tour provided Australian growers with exposure to innovations in hydroponics, vertical farming, mechanisation, IPM, cooperative structures, and controlled-environment production. Gregg reflected on the potential adoption of these technologies:

"Any innovations that reduce production costs and improve productivity will be seriously considered by the group and the wider vegetable industry. Opportunities exist for adoption across both controlled and conventional farming environments over the next five years."

For more information:

Ausveg

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au