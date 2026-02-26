"India’s hydroponics supply gap demands serious commercial scale"

India's hydroponics industry used to stick mostly to leafy greens and exotic trials, but that has changed, Jay Kumar Bhatt, CEO of Brio Hydroponics, explaining the rising interest in high-value crops like English cucumbers, bell peppers, strawberries, cherry tomatoes, and even medicinal plants. "We've moved beyond experiments to automation, IoT monitoring, AI-driven precision agriculture, and smarter business models like contract farming, turnkey projects, and joint ventures. Hydroponics feels as much like infrastructure development as actual farming these days."

© Brio Hydroponics

According to Jay, demand continues to build, especially from metro and Tier 1 cities where people prioritize pesticide-free, nutrient-packed produce. He points to hotels, fine dining restaurants, corporate cafeterias, modern retail chains, even university schools and hospital campuses jumping in. "End-consumers want food safety guarantees while institutional buyers increasingly see hydroponics as part of their sustainability goals."

Brio is targeting the mismatch between surging demand and reliable large-scale supply through Unnati Hi-Tech Hydroponics Park in Talod, Gujarat. The first phase, covering 19 acres, sold out fast, while phase 2, covering 81 acres, moves forward. Jay describes how they are structuring block deals of at least 5 acres each to draw in corporates, venture capital, private equity, and even foreign direct investment. "This brings capital, global expertise, and cutting-edge tech into commercial-scale hydroponics," he mentions.

© Brio Hydroponics

So far, their systems have proven successful even in brutal heat. Jay explains, "In Gujarat and Rajasthan, where summer temperatures rise to 45°C, Brio's triple-layer polyhouses use patented Israeli rain protection, block insects and UV, and stand 25% taller than standard for better air flow. These deliver cherry tomatoes at 70,000 to 90,000 kg per acre over 180 days, English cucumbers from 79,200 to 104,000 kg per acre in 120 days, and bell peppers between 58,000 and 80,000 kg per acre across 240 days. That's 25-30% above industry averages, with consistent quality no matter the outside conditions."

© Brio Hydroponics

Looking ahead, Jay highlights how Unnati positions Gujarat as India's largest commercial hydroponics hub. "Over the next 12 to 24 months, we expect foreign block deals to accelerate as investors see scalable returns. Brio also handles international turnkey projects while channeling global capital into India. Investors and partners interested in India's hydroponics market can get structured, transparent growth with strong long-term value."

For more information:

Jay Kumar Bhatt

Brio Hydroponics

Tel: +91 98799 48083

Email: [email protected]

www.briohydroponics.com