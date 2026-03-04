Pete Pappas & Sons adds to team

Pete Pappas & Sons Inc. has brought on Joe Pelland as chief financial officer and Damon Twomey as director of commodity and program purchasing, marking strategic expansions of both the finance and sales teams to reinforce the commitment to delivering value and service across its produce programs.

Pelland brings a background in finance, strategic operations and business growth to lead the finance and accounting departments. His data-driven approach highlights strategic enhancements of the company's teams, processes and operations. He is a champion of the company's customer-first philosophy, and brings that to the forefront of multiple departments and business decisions.

Twomey brings extensive experience in commodity procurement and program development, with a track record of building strong supplier relationships and driving growth through innovative sourcing strategies. He will develop and execute strategic purchasing initiatives including organics, strengthen grower partnerships, and support the expansion of regional and national customer programs across multiple categories. He can be contacted at [email protected].

