"Targeted focus on growth, digital optimization, and a strong chain position”

Of the many wholesalers once active at the Amsterdam Food Center, only a handful remain. De Mooij Amsterdam is one of them – and it is expanding. The 75+ year-old wholesaler, importer, and exporter recently acquired MBF Savannah, following earlier takeovers of Vroegop-Windig and Rustenburg.

© De Mooij Amsterdam

2025: growth and digital foundation

"2025 was good. We increased revenue again," says Danny de Mooij. A major focus has been digitization. After years of software investment, the company's ERP system (Fresh Vision) now integrates purchasing, sales, webshop, dashboards, and WMS. In 2026, a self-scan system will be introduced in Amsterdam.

"IT can be frustrating, but without control over digital processes, you won't remain viable. It keeps cost analyses transparent and operations efficient."

© De Mooij Amsterdam

Strategic acquisitions

The takeover of MBF Savannah strengthens De Mooij's chain position. While De Mooij is strong in European imports, MBF adds intercontinental specialization: airfreighted mangoes from South America and fine vegetables from Africa. "Purchasing directly at source increases control over quality and continuity," Danny explains.

© De Mooij Amsterdam

Acquisitions are not forced, but strategic. Vroegop-Windig solved space constraints and added exotics. Rustenburg strengthened logistics. MBF brings intercontinental expertise. "If opportunities fit, we're open. But growth must remain logical."

Changing wholesale dynamics

The traditional wholesale market has evolved. Buyers now prefer one-stop shops over price comparisons. "Younger retailers value time. They'd rather buy everything in one place or have it delivered."

© De Mooij Amsterdam

De Mooij serves a broad client base: greengrocers, market traders, hospitality suppliers, processors, meal box companies, re-exporters, and retail chains. Export remains important. The core model stays simple: products come in and go out, largely unchanged.

Private labels and branding

Private labels are key differentiators. Fino Fresco focuses on Italian specialties, Fresco del Sol on Spanish produce, and the newer Classiq brand highlights local colorful products. With MBF, the Savannah brand adds intercontinental strength.

© De Mooij Amsterdam

Future investments

Despite redevelopment plans around the Food Center, De Mooij is investing confidently. Cooling systems were replaced, and in 2026 the company will expand by 1,000 m² with additional dock shelters and renovated offices.

The biggest challenge? Rising costs and sector consolidation. "We must work smarter and monitor costs closely. Growth is fine, but overhead must stay proportional."

Led by third-generation family members Danny de Mooij and Roel de Mooij Jr., the company combines family involvement with structured management. "We want to keep expanding – but in a controlled, future-proof way."

