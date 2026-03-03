B&G Foods sells Green Giant U.S. vegetable line to Seneca Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. announced that it has sold its Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product line to Seneca Foods Corporation.

B&G Foods previously sold the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca Foods in November 2023 and the Le Sueur U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to McCall Farms in August 2025. In October 2025, B&G Foods entered into an agreement to sell the Green Giant and Le Sueur frozen and shelf-stable vegetable product lines in Canada to Nortera Foods. That transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval in Canada and customary closing conditions.

"Today's sale of Green Giant U.S frozen represents another milestone in our ongoing effort to divest brands and product lines that are non-core to B&G Foods' long-term strategy, sharpen our focus, and reduce long-term debt," said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. "Moreover, we believe that reuniting the Green Giant U.S. frozen product line with the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable product line under the ownership of Seneca Foods, one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the United States, is an important next step for the future of the Green Giant brand and is in the best interests of the millions of consumers who know and love the Green Giant brand."

The sale, effective immediately, includes B&G Foods' frozen vegetable manufacturing operations in Yuma, Arizona. B&G Foods will maintain its frozen vegetable manufacturing operations in Irapuato, Mexico, and has entered into a co-pack agreement with Seneca Foods under which B&G Foods will continue to produce certain Green Giant frozen products for Seneca Foods.

B&G Foods intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including repayment of long-term debt, the purchase of assets used in its business, and payment of taxes, fees, and expenses related to the transaction.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to B&G Foods.

