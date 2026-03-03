Kuehne+Nagel reports US$31.23 billion turnover in 2025

The Kuehne+Nagel Group generated net turnover of CHF 24.5 billion (US$31.23 billion) in the financial year 2025. Recurring EBIT reached CHF 1.4 billion (US$1.78 billion) and earnings amounted to CHF 925 million (US$1.18 billion). The recurring conversion rate, defined as recurring EBIT to gross profit, stood at 16 per cent. A cost reduction program targeting more than CHF 200 million (US$254.90 million) in savings was implemented in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, said, "In a year marked by a deteriorating economic environment, we continued to deliver growth through the consistent execution of our strategy. As a logistics partner to global cloud and server infrastructure providers, we gained significant market share in Air Logistics contributing to our unchanged global No. 1 positions in both the sea and air freight markets on a volume basis.

The accelerated deployment of AI, built upon our established global networks and proprietary technology, will be a key strategic pillar with material productivity gains expected over the next 18 months."

For 2026, Kuehne+Nagel expects group recurring EBIT in the range of CHF 1.2 to 1.4 billion (US$1.53 to US$1.78 billion).

Sea Logistics

Net turnover in Sea Logistics totalled CHF 8.8 billion (US$11.22 billion) in 2025, with recurring EBIT of CHF 585 million (US$745.09 million). Container volumes reached 4.3 million TEU. The recurring conversion rate stood at 29 per cent.

Air Logistics

Net turnover in Air Logistics amounted to CHF 7.3 billion (US$9.30 billion) in 2025, with recurring EBIT of CHF 454 million (US$578.23 million) and a recurring conversion rate of 26 per cent. Air freight volumes increased 7 per cent year on year to 2.2 million tons.

Road Logistics

Road Logistics recorded net turnover of CHF 3.5 billion (US$4.46 billion) and recurring EBIT of CHF 86 million (US$109.61 million) in 2025. Volume remained stable at 24 million orders.

Contract Logistics

Contract Logistics generated net turnover of CHF 4.8 billion (US$6.12 billion) and recurring EBIT of CHF 255 million (US$325.01 million), the highest level recorded by the business unit.

