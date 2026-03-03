IFPA welcomes new vice president of food safety and regulatory affairs

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced that Dr. Eric Stevens will join the association as vice president of food safety and regulatory affairs, effective March 18.

Dr. Stevens will serve as a key liaison to U.S. regulatory and food safety agencies and strengthen engagement with global and regional regulatory and standard-setting bodies. He will also support IFPA member needs through technical expertise, resource development, and strategic collaboration with internal teams and external coalitions.

"Eric brings a valuable combination of deep scientific expertise and global regulatory experience at a pivotal time for our industry," said IFPA chief global policy officer Alexis Taylor. "His expertise in translating science into risk-based, practical policy that works for regulators and for the produce supply chain will be an incredible asset to IFPA's strategic goals and mission. His leadership will strengthen our voice as we advocate for clear, scientifically rigorous standards that protect public health and support innovation."

Dr. Stevens is a respected food safety and regulatory affairs leader known for translating science into practical, risk-based policy. Most recently, he led scientific and market development for farm-to-fork food safety diagnostics and supported verification programs aligned with global regulatory and audit expectations at Hygiena.

© IFPA

Dr. Eric Stevens

He began public service in 2014 at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an FDA commissioner's fellow. He later served as a public health advisor in FDA's Office of Regulatory Science, helping expand FDA's GenomeTrakr, and completed a secondment with the World Health Organization (WHO) Nutrition and Food Safety Unit developing guidance for foodborne disease surveillance. From 2019 to 2025, he served as an international policy manager in FDA's Human Foods Program (HFP), leading science policy and regulatory cooperation on food hygiene standards, risk-based oversight and global market access. As a delegate to the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene and FDA's Codex Alimentarius Manager, he worked across FDA, the U.S. interagency, global counterparts, and industry to advance science-based positions and strengthen international alignment, often in areas central to fresh produce.

In 2026, he was selected by WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to participate in a Joint FAO/WHO Expert Meeting on the use of Omics for Microbiological Risk Assessment (JEMRA).

"I'm honored to join IFPA and to serve an industry that plays such a critical role in global nutrition and public health," Dr. Stevens said. "Fresh produce is central to healthy diets worldwide, and advancing practical, risk-based policies is essential to ensuring both safety and access. I look forward to working with IFPA members and partners around the world to foster regulatory alignment, strengthen food safety systems, and support practical implementation in diverse markets."

