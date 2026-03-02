Mushroom compost earns OMRI listing

Modern Soils, a manufacturer of regenerative soil products and sustainable agriculture solutions, announced that its mushroom compost has been listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute, making it the only OMRI-listed Agaricus mushroom compost manufactured in the United States.

OMRI listing is widely recognized in the organic agriculture industry as independent, third-party verification that a product complies with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Program standards for use in certified organic production. Products that complete OMRI's review process are included on the OMRI Products List, a resource used by organic producers, handlers and certifiers nationwide.

© Modern Soils|

L-R: CJ Ciarrocchi, Tim Lesko

The designation positions the company's compost as a verified option for certified organic growers seeking compliant soil amendments.

"Receiving OMRI listing for our mushroom compost marks a significant milestone for us," said CJ Ciarrocchi, president and CEO of Modern Soils and Modern Mushroom Farms. "Organic growers depend on products that meet strict compliance standards. This listing confirms that our compost meets those requirements and delivers the performance farmers and gardeners expect."

The company says its OMRI-listed mushroom compost improves soil structure, supports microbial activity and enhances long-term soil fertility. The compost is derived from spent mushroom substrate and processed through a high-temperature composting system designed to meet OMRI criteria for organic use.

The company said the listing strengthens its position in the organic and regenerative agriculture markets across the Eastern United States and beyond.

"This recognition reflects both the integrity of our process and our commitment to domestic manufacturing," said Tim Lesko, vice president of marketing and strategic growth at Modern Soils. "We believe it sets a new standard for organic-compatible soil amendments in our region."

For more information:

Modern Soils

Tel: +1 (610) 268-3535

[email protected]

https://modernsoils.com/