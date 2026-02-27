T&G Global revenue rises 14% to $1.6 billion in 2025

T&G Global Limited reported financial growth in the year ended 31 December 2025, supported by demand for its premium apple portfolio across North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia.

Revenue increased 14% to $1.6 billion, while operating profit reached $46.9 million, up 269% on the prior year. Apple revenue rose 22% to $1.0 billion, with operating profit of $74.7 million, compared to $37.8 million the previous year.

T&G Global Chair Benedikt Mangold said demand for premium branded apples continues to expand across key markets. The global premium apple category is forecast to reach $52.7 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. The company projects its premium apple portfolio to achieve a CAGR of 8.4% over the same period.

Chief Executive Officer Gareth Edgecombe said investment in the company's end-to-end apple supply chain supports planned increases in sales volumes and value growth. This includes a partnership with Roc Partners to develop 40 hectares of orchards planting premium apple varieties, which T&G will lease.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, the company has licensed 273 hectares of a newer apple variety. By 2035, plantings are expected to reach 1,500 hectares globally. Capital expenditure has been allocated to post-harvest facilities in Hawke's Bay and Nelson to manage increased volumes from new orchards.

The T&G Fresh division recorded revenue of $461.0 million, compared with $455.3 million in 2024. Operating profit rose to $19.6 million from $3.6 million the previous year. The result reflects cost reductions, operational efficiencies, the 2024 acquisition of Hinton's stone fruit business, and blueberry expansion in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

VentureFruit reported revenue of $9.0 million, down from $9.8 million in 2024, with an operating loss of $2.4 million compared to a profit of $1.6 million last year.

Despite reduced planting activity by external growers amid broader economic conditions, VentureFruit continued licensing apple varieties and expanding berry genetics programs. Blueberry and Rubus genetics were introduced into North America through testing programs and partnerships. Berry genetics were also introduced into South America, Europe, and China. The company secured plantings of proprietary strawberry and blueberry varieties in Northland and licensed 300 hectares of an apple variety to Joy Wing Mau in China.

Mangold said the year's performance reflects execution across the group, cost management, and earlier investments in growth initiatives. The company expects continued expansion of its premium apple operations in the coming year.

