IFPA expands “School Foodservice Partner X-Change”

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) recently hosted its annual School Foodservice Partner X-Change, a virtual "speed meeting" program to connect school menu planners with produce grower-shippers and solution providers.

Over two days, IFPA coordinated one-on-one virtual meetings between grower-shippers and solution providers with K-12 School nutrition leaders, and new this year, College & University (C&U) foodservice leaders. The meetings created an opportunity for dialogue across sectors that rarely connect directly but are interested in learning more about each other's business needs.

"The meetings sparked so many actionable ideas for our operations," said Jeff Weissinger, assistant director of campus dining, Vanderbilt University. "It was a fantastic opportunity to learn, collaborate, and explore new possibilities for expanding fresh produce on our menus."



Ninety percent of Americans still do not consume the recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables. Increasing consumption among the nation's youngest consumers is essential to changing that trajectory. Schools represent one of the most powerful levers in shaping lifelong eating habits. Across the United States, more than 30 million children participate in the National School Lunch Program daily, with fruits and vegetables required as components of meals served.

Yet historically, most grower-shippers communicate primarily with foodservice distributors, not directly with school menu planners. Likewise, school nutrition leaders often only interact with the distributor that wins their district's produce bid. IFPA's By creating direct, structured conversations between produce suppliers and K-12 and C&U operators, this program provides school leaders with greater visibility into:

Available produce variety

Foodservice pack sizes and single serve grab-n-go options

Value-added and labor-saving solutions

Emerging, student-friendly offerings

Marketing, promotion, and nutrition education materials

"No other foodservice segment serves as many meals, and as consistently, as these institutional customers," said Andrew Marshall, who leads IFPA's engagement with school operators and the association's wholesaler-distributor membership. "By connecting menu planners directly with grower- suppliers, we're helping both sides better understand what's possible – and ultimately aiming to expand produce options for millions of students."

The School Foodservice Partner X-Change addresses two urgent priorities for the produce industry: increasing consumption and expanding market opportunities.

Early exposure to a wider variety of fruits and vegetables helps build acceptance, preference, and lifelong demand — shaping the next generation of consumers. At the same time, K-12 and C&U foodservice operators represent large-volume buyers, serving tens of thousands — and in some cases hundreds of thousands — of meals per day. Direct engagement with this segment opens pathways for growers/suppliers while strengthening long-term demand.

Industry is invited to connect with school menu planners at the upcoming IFPA Foodservice Conference, July 23-24, 2026, in Monterey, CA.

