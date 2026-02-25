Zespri unveils 2035 strategy to strengthen global position

Zespri has launched its 2035 strategy, a long-term plan focused on strengthening the kiwifruit industry's resilience, unlocking future value, and aiming to become the world's healthiest fruit brand.

The strategy was introduced at the two-day Momentum 2026 Conference in Mount Maunganui, attended by more than 600 growers, shareholders, post-harvest representatives, industry leaders, supply-chain partners, and customers. It is the first Momentum Conference held since 2020.

Zespri CEO Jason Te Brake said the industry is building on a strong foundation and that the timing is right to define how value will be delivered over the next decade in a more competitive and complex global environment.

© Zespri

"Our 2035 strategy responds to a rapidly changing global environment and the need to stay ahead of shifting consumer expectations, increasing competition, climate pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and accelerating technological change.

"Having exceeded our previous target of $4.5 billion in global sales revenue by 2025, Zespri's new strategy sets an ambition that goes beyond financial performance, and as we look out to 2035, we've set ourselves an exciting ambition – to become the world's healthiest fruit brand.

"We're aiming to be at the forefront of the global fruit category by championing health and nutrition for our consumers, delivering leading products through a resilient future supply chain, and providing leading value to growers.

"Our 2035 strategy is about preparing our industry to be fit for the future while staying true to what makes Zespri special. Consumers are seeking healthier food choices, our markets are becoming more complex, and technology is transforming how people shop and how businesses operate. This strategy positions us to thrive in that environment, continuing to deliver high-quality, great-tasting Zespri Kiwifruit to help people, communities, and the environment around the world thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit."

Zespri defines its ambition to become the world's healthiest fruit brand as delivering nutritious kiwifruit products for consumers, strong returns for growers, and a healthy working environment for its people. The 2035 strategy is supported by three strategic drivers.

Unleash brand-demand focuses on building a globally recognised fruit brand by increasing desirability, expanding availability and visibility, and enhancing product and packaging experiences.

Transform global supply aims to establish a responsive and resilient year-round supply chain by unlocking future supply, building a value chain, and delivering service excellence.

Create the product portfolio of the future concentrates on enhancing the core product portfolio, expanding into new demand spaces, and executing commercialisation.

Zespri will use a range of metrics to track progress against its 2035 ambition.

Te Brake said the company's purpose to help people, communities, and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit remains unchanged and that the strategy is designed to continue delivering value for New Zealand and global partners.

For more information:

Zespri

Tel: +64 7 572 7600

Email: [email protected]

www.zespri.com