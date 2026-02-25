Ben Sklarczyk elected 2026 president of National Potato Council

The National Potato Council installed its 2026 Executive Committee during the organization's annual Washington Summit. At the Annual Meeting of the Voting Delegates on February 23, Ben Sklarczyk of Johannesburg, Michigan, was elected to serve as President for the next 12 months.

Sklarczyk is a third-generation grower and owner of Sklarczyk Seed Farm, a hydroponic seed potato operation in Johannesburg. He assumed full ownership of the business 10 years ago when he and his wife, Alison, purchased it from his father, Don Sklarczyk, who served as NPC President in 2007.

© National Potato Council

Although he grew up working on the farm's row crop side, Sklarczyk initially pursued a mechanical engineering degree at Western Michigan University before transferring to Michigan State University, where he graduated in December 2003 with a degree focused on agriculture.

Sklarczyk has been involved with NPC since the early 2000s and joined the Board of Directors in 2010. Prior to being elected President for 2026, he served nearly a decade on the Executive Committee in roles including First Vice President, Vice President of Grower Outreach and Industry Research, Vice President of Environmental Affairs, and Vice President of Finance.

As President, Sklarczyk said the 2026 agenda will focus on federal dietary guidelines, trade practices, and grower engagement. "Our 2026 agenda will focus on capitalizing on new federal dietary guidelines to promote potatoes as a staple of good health, ensuring fair trade practices for U.S. potatoes globally, and removing non-tariff trade barriers," he said. "I also want to emphasize the importance of grower engagement with state and federal representatives to ensure the industry's voice is heard in policy-making."

Sklarczyk and his wife Alison, who serves on the Potatoes USA Board of Directors, live in Michigan with their two children.

The 2026 Executive Committee includes Ben Sklarczyk as President; Dean Gibson of Paul, Idaho, as First Vice President and Vice President of Legislative Affairs; Chris Olsen of Othello, Washington, as Vice President of Environmental Affairs; Greg Harris of Boardman, Oregon, as Vice President of Finance; TJ Hall of Hoople, North Dakota, as Vice President of Grower Outreach and Industry Research; Brett Jensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as Vice President of Trade Affairs; and Ted Tschirky of Pasco, Washington, as Immediate Past President.

NPC is managed by an Executive Committee and Board of Directors appointed for one calendar year. During the February 23- 26 Washington Summit, growers and industry stakeholders met with Members of Congress and administration officials to address federal nutrition programs, trade agreements, and research investment for the U.S. potato sector.

© National Potato Council

National Potato Council

Tel: +1 202 682 9456

Email: [email protected]

www.nationalpotatocouncil.org