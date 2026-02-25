SeaCube expands leadership team to support growth strategy

SeaCube Container Leasing, a global provider of intermodal equipment, is strengthening its foundation for long-term growth as an end-to-end provider of refrigerated equipment solutions. Through investment, acquisitions, and leadership additions, the company is expanding its refrigerated equipment platform.

In 2025, SeaCube was the largest global investor in refrigerated intermodal equipment, reinforcing its focus on the cold chain amid ongoing industry volatility. While dry container markets faced oversupply and uncertainty, refrigerated equipment demand remained supported by food, pharmaceutical, and other essential cargo flows.

"Volatility is now a constant," said Bob Sappio, Chief Executive Officer of SeaCube. "Amid shifting trade policy and rising geopolitical risk, the refrigerated cargo market continues to prove durable."

Strategic leadership investments

As part of its growth strategy, SeaCube has expanded its leadership team. Jakob Karstoft, Chief Commercial Officer, leads global commercial strategy with a focus on customer solutions and sustainable growth. Based in Europe, he previously spent more than 15 years at Maersk Line.

Ben Thomas has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Dave Doorley, who will retire in June 2026. Thomas has served as SeaCube's Vice President and Treasurer since 2019.

James Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Emerging Business, oversees SeaCube Cold Solutions Inc. and Martin Container LLC, leading platform growth and operations. He is responsible for go-to-market strategy and the development of portable cold storage solutions across the U.S., with an emphasis on nationally scalable service capabilities combined with a local approach.

Matthew Salmi, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy, oversees brand, marketing, and communications as SeaCube advances its solutions-focused strategy.

SeaCube Cold Solutions: Portable cold storage

SeaCube Cold Solutions (SCS) provides portable cold storage across the U.S., offering rental and purchase options supported by a national fleet and depot network. Customers include food producers, grocers, distributors, agricultural businesses, pharmaceutical companies, and logistics providers seeking flexible temperature-controlled storage.

A key development is the acquisition of Martin Container, a nearly 50-year-old, family-owned portable cold storage company serving the West Coast. Integrating Martin's operations near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach into SeaCube's network expands service capacity and strengthens coverage while maintaining local operations.

SeaCube has also partnered with The Wonderful Company to establish the Shafter facility as its primary Central Valley depot, supporting storage and maintenance across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

SeaCube continues to support customers in streamlining operations and advancing ESG goals by offering electric-powered reefers and extending equipment lifecycles through SCS, reducing emissions and repurposing assets for extended service.

"Companies that succeed will be those that think beyond the assets, embrace technology, and deliver solutions that meet evolving customer needs," Sappio said.

