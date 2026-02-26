"Exotic fruits continue to gain popularity across Europe"

Siam Fresh Market exports a wide range of fruit and vegetables, which are exported via both sea freight and air freight programs to Europe, depending on product type and shelf life. The company's core product is fresh ginger, which has become a structured and consistent program for several European markets.

"We also export young coconut and dried kaffir lime leaves, which meet EU import and residue requirements. By air freight, we ship premium Thai exotics on a weekly basis, depending on seasonal availability. These include baby corn, lemongrass, galangal, banana leaf, durian, mangosteen, dragon fruit, and other short shelf-life tropical products that require rapid transit to preserve freshness and quality," explains Nithinunt Botcharoen, General Manager at Siam Fresh Market.

Siam Fresh Market's key EU destinations include the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. Several of these markets also function as distribution hubs, allowing wider coverage across Europe. In addition to Europe, the company exports to the UK, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other Asian markets, as well as selected destinations in Oceania and the USA. The main sea freight products include fresh ginger and fresh longan, while durian, mangosteen, mango, and other seasonal tropical fruits are shipped via air freight.

Challenging growing conditions

"Over the past year, growing conditions in Thailand have been somewhat irregular. The impact of El Niño created fluctuations in rainfall and temperature across several regions. This has required closer coordination with growers, stricter field selection, and more active crop monitoring to maintain quality standards and supply continuity. As exporters, we have focused on strengthening our farm partnerships to ensure traceability and consistent grading. Our diversified market portfolio allows us to balance seasonal demand and maintain supply stability throughout the year."

Fresh ginger, fresh longan, and young coconut have shown stable demand and solid performance in international markets, but weather irregularities have reduced yields in certain areas, particularly for baby corn and lemongrass. The impact has been more related to overall volume availability rather than quality, requiring more careful harvest planning and allocation.

Solid Botcharoen, Nithinunt Botcharoen, and Thanatorn Pongwattanasomporn at Fruit Logistica in Berlin

Increasing demand

"Exotic fruits continue to gain popularity across Europe. Demand is strong among ethnic communities, but we also see growing interest from mainstream consumers seeking new flavours and premium tropical produce.

Fresh ginger remains one of the most consistent and versatile products due to its widespread culinary use and health positioning. The volumes of product exported vary depending on season and harvest cycles. During peak periods, we ship multiple containers of fresh ginger by sea. For air freight, we maintain regular weekly programs with established customers, averaging approximately 3,000–4,000 kg per week, with around 3,000 kg going to the UK and 1,000–1,500 kg distributed across other EU markets. Our focus is not only on volume, but on building structured and sustainable shipment programs with long-term partners."

"At Siam Fresh Market, we position ourselves not only as a supplier but as a bridge between Thai growers and international buyers. We work closely with farms and packing facilities to ensure compliance with international standards, consistency in grading, and transparent communication throughout the supply chain. We believe that long-term cooperation is built on reliability, adaptability, and mutual growth — values that guide our export programs across all markets."

