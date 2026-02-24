The Giumarra Companies promotes senior leaders

The Giumarra Companies has promoted Sebastian Carmona to vice president, international development and Kristina Lorusso to vice president, retail partner services.

"As we continue to increase our capabilities and plan for long-term growth, I am pleased to congratulate Sebastian and Kristina in expanded leadership roles that will bring impactful value to our operations," said Tim Riley, president and chief executive officer of The Giumarra Companies. "Their experience in fostering partnerships and developing new opportunities will be instrumental in accelerating our strategic initiatives."

© The Giumarra Companies

L-R: Sebastian Carmona, Kristina Lorusso

Carmona, a seasoned executive in the global agribusiness and supply chain sectors, joined the company in 2021. He held prior leadership roles at CarSol Group, headquartered in Santiago, Chile, and Unifrutti Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In this newest role at Giumarra, he is responsible for driving the company's international growth strategy across farming, sourcing, partnerships, and market expansion.

Lorusso joined the company in 2015 with a strong grocery retail background, having previously worked in various buying and merchandising roles for Roundy's Supermarkets, acquired by Kroger in 2015. As vice president, retail partner services, she is leading the company's business development strategy for fresh and services.

