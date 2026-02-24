New sales manager for Peak of the Market

Peak of the Market has promoted Kian Moore to sales manager.

Moore joined the company in 2023 as its inside sales and customer experience representative and quickly made an impact through his energy, responsiveness and customer first mindset. In 2024, he was promoted to national account manager, where he continued to strengthen key relationships with growers and customers and delivered results in a fast-paced, competitive marketplace.

In his new role, Moore will help guide and develop the sales team, sharpen strategic focus, and further align customer partnerships with the company's grower-driven mission.

© Peak of the Market

Kian Moore

"Produce is a fast-moving, ever-changing industry that aligns perfectly with my pace and passions," said Moore. "I look forward to working closer with our growers as we continue our mission to supply half the plate of vegetables to North Americans."

Moore adds that he's honored to be recognized by senior leadership and energized to help lead a high-performing team.

"Kian has proven himself a sharp and agile mind in his time at Peak. His drive is infectious, and he has built strong relationships with many of our customers," said Derek Kostynuik, vice president of sales at Peak of the Market. "He was a natural choice to promote to management and help lead our sales force. We are confident he will help take our team, and our performance, to the next level."

As the company continues to strengthen its market presence across North America, Moore's leadership will play a key role in driving growth, deepening customer partnerships, and ensuring success for the company's growers and grower partners.

Moore can be reached at 204-228-9023 or [email protected].

For more information:

Brina Gervais

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 396-3317

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/