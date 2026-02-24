Integrated joint venture for melons announced

As the two companies approach their two-year anniversary of working together, Fisher Ranch and Ayco Farms Inc. announced a more integrated joint venture. Its partnership will now fully combine farming, sourcing, marketing, and distribution for premium melons.

This collaboration will provide reliable, year-round supply by leveraging Fisher's production in California and Arizona alongside Ayco's operations in Central America. That will allow for consistent access to premium summer and winter melons, as well as enhanced, dependable market support.

© Ayco Farms

The supply chains are unifying to create a seamless, optimized process. To better serve unique business needs, clients will have a marketing company to ensure a high service level for:

Contracts

Advertisements

Day-to-day orders

Weekly pricing

Marketing materials

This structure is designed to eliminate complexity and provide personalized service. The two companies will jointly coordinate all marketing and distribution logistics for customers across the U.S. and Canadian markets.

In the coming days, the marketing company will reach out directly to clients to introduce themselves and coordinate a smooth transition. The team is prepared to handle all current and future melon needs immediately. There will be no disruption to current supply.

The goal of this initiative is to simplify the marketing process and enhance customer experience with more focused, expert support.

For more information:

Fisher Ranch/Ayco Farms Inc.

Tel: +1 (954) 788-6800

[email protected]

https://www.aycofarms.com/