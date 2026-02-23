Seal licensing simplified by program moving in-house

Bee Better Certified, a third-party verified eco-label by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation that certifies farms for pollinator and biodiversity conservation, announced that licensing for the Bee Better seal on product packaging is now managed directly by the Bee Better team. Effective January 1, 2026, the licensing program has officially been brought in-house, creating a more streamlined, cost-effective process for certified growers and the brands that source from them.

By eliminating the need for a third-party licensing partner, the organization is able to offer reduced licensing fees and a simpler licensing experience for growers and brands. Licensees will now work directly with the organization's team, ensuring clearer guidance, faster communication, and a more efficient path from certification to on-pack use—while increasing the visibility of verified pollinator-friendly practices at the shelf.

"This change reflects our commitment to making pollinator protection more accessible and more visible across the food system," said Cameron Newell, program manager for Bee Better Certified. "Using this seal on packaging is a powerful way for growers and brands to show their commitment to pollinator-friendly farming. When shoppers see the seal, they know the product supports healthy ecosystems and responsible agricultural practices."

As retailers continue to adopt and strengthen pollinator and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) sourcing requirements, the seal offers a credible, third-party verified way for brands to communicate their commitment at the point of purchase. On-pack use of the seal helps reinforce trust, supports retailer compliance, and connects shoppers with farms that are actively protecting pollinators and biodiversity.

Growers and brands interested in licensing the seal or learning more about the updated process are encouraged to contact the Bee Better Certified team directly at [email protected].

