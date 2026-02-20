New sales executive for Bengard Ranch

Bengard Ranch has hired Christian Bengard as sales executive to further the company's retail reach and label recognition across the U.S. and Canada.

In this role, which began January 10, Bengard is supporting sales, business development, and product management with a focus on building customer relationships, activating commercial growth initiatives and contributing to strategic advancements across key markets.

© Bengard RanchChristian Bengard

"We're pleased to welcome Christian into the sales office," said Ken Silveira, president of Bengard Ranch. "His perspective as part of the next generation of the family will play an important role as we continue building on the strong foundation the Bengard family has already established."

A third-generation family member, Bengard has long aspired to work for the family business that's been rooted in Salinas Valley agriculture since the late 1850s. He brings over six years of produce sales experience from Well-Pict/Gem-Pack, along with years of exposure within the fresh produce industry.

© Bengard Ranch

L-R: Ken Silveira, Steve Koran

"The most rewarding part of this role is being able to connect with people who understand and appreciate the agricultural community," Bengard said "I look forward to not only working with the family business but also continuing to build relationships within this industry."

"It's exciting to see the next generation carry on this family business," said Steve Koran, vice president of sales. "Christian has a strong reputation in the industry and will be a valuable asset to the team for years to come."

