Two new members join Consalo Family Farms’ leadership team

Consalo Family Farms has added two new people to its executive team: Bruno Giribaldi as executive vice president of global sourcing, and Tom Tobin as senior vice president of business development.

Giribaldi joins the company with nearly 20 years of experience in produce sales and category management, bringing expertise across blueberries, grapes, avocados, and citrus.

Born in Peru, Giribaldi offers a connection to key Latin American growing regions, paired with knowledge of global sourcing dynamics and retail market expansion. Most recently, he served as director of sales, North America at Camposol Fresh, where he played a pivotal role in expanding retail and spot market business across the region.

Before that, Giribaldi advanced into leadership roles at Andean Sun Produce (Gold Cup Fresh), where he helped drive growth within the blueberry category. Earlier in his career, he held sales positions with Tropical Specialists and Tutto Fresh.

In his new role, he will lead international procurement strategy with a primary focus on strengthening and expanding Consalo's global blueberry program, while deepening strategic grower partnerships and enhancing year-round supply capability.

"Bruno's global perspective and category expertise will elevate our sourcing strategy at a critical time of growth," said Skip Consalo, owner and CEO of Consalo Family Farms. "His understanding of Latin American production, paired with his retail-focused mindset, aligns perfectly with our long-term vision."

© Consalo Family FarmsL: Tom Tobin; R: Bruno Giribaldi

Tobin brings more than 35 years of senior leadership experience in store operations, merchandising, and category and relationship management across retail and wholesale.

He has held senior leadership roles with recognized names in the business, including SuperValu, H-E-B, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and Save A Lot.

Throughout his career, Tobin has built high-performing, collaborative teams, driven impactful partnerships, and optimized strategic, profitable sales growth. His understanding of retail execution and customer strategy brings a market-driven perspective to Consalo's continued growth. His diverse and cross-functional leadership experience positions him to strengthen the company's customer partnerships and expand its retail footprint in North America.

As SVP of business development, Tobin will focus on cultivating new retail and wholesale relationships, expanding existing partnerships, and identifying strategic growth opportunities aligned with the company's core categories and branded programs.

"Tom's background in retail and wholesale brings insight into our customers' evolving needs," said Skip Consalo. "His expertise and commitment to our customers will further solidify our role as a trusted category partner to retailers."

These additions underscores the company's commitment to strategic growth, supply chain strength, and customer-focused innovation. As the company continues to build on its legacy of "Farming Freshness Since 1927," these leadership additions position it for continued expansion in global sourcing and domestic business development.

Both executives will make their first company appearance at the SEPC Southern Exposure convention in Orlando, FL in booth #631.

