Three generations celebrated at Vergro party night

On Saturday, 14 February, Vergro organised a large celebration for staff from its various branches. The event coincided with the arrival of Ann-Florence Noppe as the third generation within the cultivation and trading company. "It was not only a thank-you to all the loyal staff within our company, but also a symbolic celebration of three generations, through which we continue to modernise and future-proof the company. That is something to be proud of," says Dominiek Noppe of Vergro.

© Vergro

Three generations of Vergro: Eric, Dominiek, Alexandra, and Ann-Florence Noppe

There is a festive atmosphere at Vergro these days, but beneath the surface, there is more at play than just a staff gathering. On Saturday, the company brought together all its employees from the Meulebeke, Sint-Katelijne-Waver, and Sint-Truiden branches at one location. For Dominiek Noppe, however, this is more than a tradition. "Such a staff party fits perfectly with the family feeling we have always cherished. Every two years, we bring everyone together. In the intervening years, we organise regional New Year celebrations, but this is different. You see colleagues from all branches sitting together at the same table. That strengthens the group spirit. The arrival of the next generation gave it extra meaning this year."

From France to 26 countries

Vergro was founded in 1968 by Hendrik Vermeersch and Eric Noppe. For the first 25 years, the focus was clear: France. "We were purely exporters to the French market. The trade was straightforward. What we bought, we sold. The market absorbed the product almost automatically."

That changed when Dominiek Noppe joined the company in 1994. "From then on, we grew at an accelerated pace. We made acquisitions such as Vanmarcke, Roger nv, DVL in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, and D&G Fruit in Sint-Truiden. We also entered new markets, including Germany, England, and Eastern Europe. At one point, we had 155 hectares of production area. That seemed substantial even then."

Today, however, that figure appears modest. This year, Vergro is moving towards 245 hectares of production. In Sint-Truiden in particular, it has invested heavily in new buildings, staff housing, and cooling capacity. "We have invested significantly in professionalisation and economies of scale. However, growth must always be balanced with organisation and market needs. We have no ambition to become bigger at any cost. But if the market demands it, we will grow with it."

The Vergro group's turnover is approaching 200 million euros, placing it in a solid commercial position on both the purchasing and sales sides.

Pressure on product quality

According to Dominiek, the sector has changed profoundly over the years. "Regulations have become far more complex. Paperwork has increased enormously. It is more capital-intensive and more complicated to build a business today. Anyone starting from scratch now faces a gigantic challenge. On the other hand, it also makes clear that the sector is not for everyone. As an experienced company, you feel strengthened."

© Vergro

Where France once sufficed, Vergro now operates in 26 countries, with 95 per cent of sales within Europe. "We work with both retail and wholesale and operate in 25 different countries. About 95 per cent of our sales are within Europe. If significant market opportunities arise outside Europe, we will certainly capitalise on them. But expanding further outside Europe often means working with air freight, which brings additional complexity and costs."

He also sees growing pressure on product quality. "Due to stricter regulations around plant protection products and the selection of different varieties, the shelf life of some products is not what it was ten years ago. Supermarkets demand products with as little residue as possible, while at the same time expecting perfect appearance and long shelf life. This tension poses a major challenge. It also makes it more risky to transport products over long distances."

New cooling complex

To better manage those risks, Vergro is investing in a central cooling complex with additional storage capacity of 2 million kilos in the coming year. A permit application for a further 4 million kilos is also pending. "Completely focused on fruit. We are also converting an entire warehouse for a new, modern sorting line, packing line, and empties shed. Automation is becoming increasingly important. Efficiency is crucial, especially in segments where margins are small."

The core specialisation, however, remains clear: pears and greenhouse vegetables, particularly tomatoes, peppers, and aubergines. Vergro works with growers in Belgium and the Netherlands to achieve sufficient scale. Through DVL, the company offers a broader range, although the focus remains on large volumes of products in which it is strong. "Broadening is possible, but it requires time, experience, and investment. In our core segments, it is all about efficiency and scale."

Generation change as a strategic moment

Alongside opportunities, there are also challenges. One of the most difficult, according to Dominiek, concerns personnel. "And especially staff renewal. We have many experienced employees because turnover is low. On the one hand, that is of course positive, but on the other hand, it means the workforce is ageing. A generational wave is coming. Experience and expertise are crucial in our sector. You cannot simply replace them."

That is where Ann-Florence comes in. His daughter is starting in the company and will initially focus on operational organisation. "She will analyse how processes run, where responsibilities lie, and where we can work more efficiently. At the same time, we need to keep our older employees motivated. The challenge is to combine experience with innovation."

© Vergro

Founder Eric Noppe was highlighted for his 80th birthday

In addition to Ann-Florence, his other daughter and son are also showing interest in the company. However, Dominiek remains consistent in his vision: gain external experience first. "At least three years. That has always been my position. Anyone who joins the family business must have worked elsewhere. Everyone is welcome, but only with full motivation and a professional attitude. They must set an example for the rest of the team."

Party

Saturday night's celebration, therefore, carries symbolic significance: three generations under one roof. Founder Eric, who laid the foundations and celebrated his 80th birthday last week; the second generation, Dominiek and Alexandra, who achieved international growth; and now the third generation, Ann-Florence, focused on modernisation and future-proofing.

"We should be proud of that," he concludes. "Being able to demonstrate continuity as a family business is not self-evident. But that is precisely what makes us strong. Connectedness, combined with the willingness to keep investing and innovating."

