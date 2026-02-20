Harvest House submits ACM request to continue The Flavour Farm Sales operations

Coöperatie Harvest House U.A. intends to acquire sole control over the wholesale activities and assets of The Flavour Farm Sales B.V. The companies have applied to the Authority for Consumer and Market (ACM) for approval of the acquisition. The transaction concerns the wholesale activities and assets of The Flavour Farm Sales, which markets tomatoes from Duijvestijn Tomaten B.V., Duijvestijn Next B.V., and TFF Redstar Cultivation B.V.

"We are proud that the cultivation companies of The Flavour Farm have joined our cooperative as of 1 January. The Flavour Farm operates modern cultivation sites in Pijnacker and Dinteloord, with 53 hectares of tomato production. This fits well with our shared ambition to work towards future-proof, sustainable cultivation and a strong chain," said a Harvest House spokesperson. "In addition, we aim to continue the commercial activities of The Flavour Farm Sales B.V. under the Harvest House name. We are awaiting approval from the relevant competition authorities for this."

