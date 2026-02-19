HHLA posts 9.9% revenue growth and higher EBIT in 2025

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG increased Group revenue by 9.9 per cent to € 1,756 million in the 2025 financial year, compared with € 1,598 million in the previous year. Group operating result (EBIT) rose by 19.5 per cent to € 161 million, up from € 134 million. Group profit after tax and minority interests declined to € 10 million from € 33 million, primarily due to tax-related one-off effects. Of this, € 1 million was attributable to the Port Logistics subgroup. The Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the Class A share for 2025.

Group container throughput at the seaports increased by 5.4 per cent to 6,295 thousand TEU, up from 5,970 thousand TEU. Transport volume in the Intermodal segment rose by 10.9 per cent to 1,982 thousand TEU, compared with 1,787 thousand TEU the previous year.

Jeroen Eijsink, CEO of HHLA, said the company achieved growth in container handling and rail and road transport despite a challenging market environment, and emphasized the importance of ongoing process optimization.

In the listed Port Logistics subgroup, revenue increased by 10.1 per cent to € 1,719 million, compared with € 1,562 million in 2024. EBIT rose by 22.8 per cent to € 145 million from € 118 million. Business development was supported by volume growth in handling and transport, although the second half of the year was affected by global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and modernization measures at the Hamburg port facilities. Profit after tax and minority interests fell to € 1 million from € 23 million due to tax-related one-off effects, primarily impairments of deferred tax assets. Earnings per class A share amounted to € 0.02, compared with € 0.32 in the prior year.

Revenue in the Real Estate subgroup remained stable at € 46 million. EBIT declined by 4.4 per cent to € 15 million from € 16 million, mainly due to one-off expenses for non-operating services in the third quarter. Higher rental income and lower maintenance costs did not fully offset these expenses. Profit after tax and minority interests amounted to € 9 million, compared with € 10 million in 2024. Earnings per class S share were € 3.20, down from € 3.52.

The audited Annual Report for the 2025 financial year will be published on March 26, 2026.

Carolin Flemming

HHLA

Tel: +49 40 3088 3503

Email: [email protected]

www.hhla.de