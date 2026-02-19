Sedex Supplier Plus membership reinforces commitments in organic produce

Veg-Land, the family-owned organic produce grower, packer, and shipper, together with its sales arm JBJ Distributing, has been awarded Sedex Supplier Plus membership. This recognition highlights its dedication to transparency, ethical sourcing, and continuous improvement in building a better food supply chain.

Sedex Supplier Plus is a premium tier that sets suppliers apart by showcasing verified commitment to responsible business practices. It provides priority visibility in the Sedex Supplier Directory, along with an official badge and certificate that demonstrate the focus on labor standards, health and safety, environmental stewardship, and ethical operations—core pillars aligned with the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA) methodology and the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) Base Code.

Since Veg-Land and JBJ's founding in 1976 by brothers Jim "Big Jim" and John Matiasevich, and now under second-generation leadership with Jimmy Matiasevich at the helm, the company sources high-quality organic produce, invests in sustainable farming partnerships, maintains rigorous packing and logistics standards, and prioritizes the well-being of its team and growers.

© Veg-Land

The Veg-Land team at IFPA's Global Show in Anaheim last October.

Achieving Supplier Plus status means it has gone beyond the basics—voluntarily stepping up to independent verification and premium membership to prove its operations meet global benchmarks for responsibility.

"This isn't just a badge; it's validation of the grit and values our family has poured into this business for over 50 years," said Jimmy Matiasevich, president/owner of Veg-Land and JBJ Distributing. "We push ourselves and our partners to raise the bar on ethics and sustainability. Our customers deserve produce they can trust—not just for taste and nutrition, but for how it's grown, packed, and delivered."

"Supplier Plus membership equips us with ESG training resources and enhanced tools to keep driving progress. It also makes it easier for buyers to discover and partner with us, knowing our supply chain stands up to scrutiny," said food safety manager, Lucy Oupathame,

