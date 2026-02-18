Greenhouse complexes begin new cucumber harvest cycle in Ukraine

In Ukraine, several greenhouse complexes started selling cucumbers from the new production cycle this week, according to analysts from EastFruit.

Small batches of locally grown cucumbers appeared on the market at the end of last week. As of now, supplies have become more regular. Market participants report that volumes remain insufficient to fully meet current demand. This situation is allowing sellers to maintain relatively high prices in this segment.

At present, supply is limited. Against the backdrop of steady demand, Ukrainian producers are offering cucumbers at 140–180 UAH/kg (€3.36–4.32/kg), depending on variety, quality and volumes. For comparison, imported cucumbers from Turkey are currently sold at 130–160 UAH/kg (€3.12–3.84/kg). Market participants attribute the price difference to the higher quality of local produce, limited supply and higher production costs.

Despite a relatively cold winter, the marketing season for cucumbers from the new cycle in Ukraine has started at about the same time as last year. At the same time, prices during the same period a year ago were on average 14% higher than at present.

According to project analysts, a more significant price decline in this segment can be expected no earlier than in 1.5 to 2 months, when supplies from stationary greenhouse complexes and plastic-covered greenhouses increase substantially.

Source: east-fruit.com