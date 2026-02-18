Expressions of interest open for Apex Greenhouses demonstration glasshouse facility

Expressions of Interest (EOIs) are now open for industry stakeholders seeking access to the Demonstration Glasshouse Facility at Apex Greenhouses in Adelaide, South Australia. The commercial-standard platform has been purpose-built to support applied research, technology validation, grower training and industry engagement within a fully operational protected cropping environment.

The initiative forms part of Growing Horticulture Through Protected Cropping (AS23001), funded through Hort Innovation under its Frontiers program. The national project is designed to accelerate innovation, sustainability and technical capability across Australia's protected cropping sector.

"Our demonstration glasshouse gives the industry direct access to advanced greenhouse infrastructure that truly mirrors commercial production systems," says Folco Faber, General Manager Australia, Apex Greenhouses. "Our goal is to create a space where innovation can be properly tested, demonstrated and experienced."

Commercial-scale infrastructure

Commissioned at Apex's headquarters in the intensive horticulture region of Virginia, SA, the 1,000 m² facility is divided into two compartments and incorporates high-specification systems typical of modern commercial glasshouses. Technical features include mechanical cooling, CO₂ injection, LED lighting, semi-closed chambers with air ducts, a Priva Connext climate computer and a Stolze irrigation system.

The semi-closed configuration allows for greater control of temperature, humidity and energy use, while CO₂ dosing and dynamic climate management support consistent crop performance. Integrated irrigation technology enables precise fertigation strategies aligned with data-driven crop steering principles.

"There are very few greenhouse builders worldwide who operate their own in-house research facility and now we can proudly say we are part of that elite group," he previously stated when the facility was commissioned. "It's our chance to give back to Australian growers and industry that has supported us and give them a dedicated facility with an 'open door' policy."

© Apex Greenhouses (Australia)

Focus crops: tomatoes and berries

Current crop programs focus on tomatoes and berries. Early plantings included several ToBRFV-tolerant tomato varieties, responding to biosecurity pressures experienced within the Australian market. One compartment has been dedicated to high-tech strawberry production, with multiple varieties under evaluation.

"We see high-tech berry production as being an important part of the future protected cropping industry in Australia," Folco shares. "There are many questions from field and tunnel growers as to the economic viability of berries in high-tech facilities within Australia, so hopefully we can provide growers with valuable information as to what we are able to achieve within a high-tech environment."

Responding to market pressures

The Australian protected cropping sector is currently navigating a challenging operating environment. "The market is challenging with growers facing high input costs for labour, energy and other inputs."

The demonstration facility aims to provide practical, data-backed insights into resource efficiency and production optimisation. By enabling side-by-side trials, system comparisons and technology demonstrations, the site offers stakeholders the opportunity to generate performance data under realistic commercial conditions.

"The facility should be a place for the whole industry to come and learn, as well as be involved in trials and demonstrations of new technology." By aiding collaboration between researchers, technology providers and commercial growers, the platform is intended to reduce adoption risk and build market confidence in advanced systems.

Industry participation invited

Through the Hort Frontiers-supported program, Apex will deliver a multi-year research and training agenda designed to strengthen national capability in protected cropping. Activities include applied research trials, technical training programs and grower engagement events.

Access to the Demonstration Glasshouse Facility represents an opportunity for organisations to validate innovations, conduct trials, and contribute to the advancement of sustainable, high-tech production systems in Australia.

Expressions of Interest close on 13 March 2026. Interested organisations are encouraged to submit their applications via the published EOI link or contact Apex Greenhouses directly for further information.

Submit your EOI via this link, or contact Falco Faber directly.

For more information:

Apex Greenhouses

Falco Faber, General Manager Australia

[email protected]

[email protected]

apexgreenhouses.com



