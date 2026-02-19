North American potato brand celebrates 30th anniversary

The Little Potato Company has launched a year-long 30th anniversary campaign with the introduction of a new anniversary logo.

Founded in 1996 as a father-and-daughter operation on a one-acre plot in Edmonton, the company has expanded into a North American brand focused on the production and marketing of little potatoes. Over time, it has built relationships with family farmers and developed a portfolio that includes new varietals and value-added options.

© The Little Potato Company

"When I started The Little Potato Company nearly 30 years ago, I had more curiosity than certainty," said Angela Santiago, CEO and Co-Founder of The Little Potato Company. "As the company grew, I grew alongside it, learning what it means to lead with patience, resilience, and respect for the people and the land behind our food. Reaching this milestone is incredibly humbling, and I'm grateful to the growers, partners, and team members who helped build what we have today. As we look ahead, our roots are deep, our vision is clear, and the journey continues."

Throughout 2026, the new 30th anniversary logo will appear across company materials, marketing platforms, and selected communication channels. Additional activities are planned during the year, including social and email campaigns, employee events, and partner-related initiatives.

Over the past three decades, the company has expanded its production processes and introduced new varietals and product formats. It states that its focus remains on growth, product development, and ongoing collaboration with growers and partners.

