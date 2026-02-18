Agricultural company launches disability inclusion program

In recent years, the concept of social responsibility within the agricultural industry has broadened its scope. Beyond production efficiency and quality standards, companies in the sector are moving toward models that integrate social impact as part of their strategy. In this context, Ganfer Fresh has taken an important step within the industry by developing a workplace inclusion program in collaboration with CRIT Sonora, the northern division of Teletón.

The initiative began in December 2023, when the company participated as one of the main donors to CRIT Sonora, aiming to explore the creation of a workforce integration program focused on people with disabilities. Following this initial collaboration, a comprehensive training and awareness plan was designed, structured in four phases to prepare the organization for the responsible and sustainable integration of diverse talent.

© Ganfer Fresh

As part of this commitment, the company also granted two full scholarships to individuals with autism, supporting their personal and professional development.

A four-phase process

The program follows a progressive structure. The first phase focuses on raising awareness among employees, encouraging a perspective that recognizes skills and human potential beyond physical or intellectual limitations.

The second phase includes specific training on different types of disabilities and their proper classification, facilitating effective workplace integration.

During the third stage, the company participates in the CAT Program (Club Amigos Teletón), strengthening an inclusive corporate culture while extending social engagement beyond its internal operations.

The fourth phase consists of jointly developing an action plan between CRIT and the company to support and monitor the integration of people with disabilities within the organization.

Mid-term outlook

Training activities are scheduled to resume in February 2026, with the goal of completing the process by summer and integrating at least the first employee into the workforce integration program by September. Within a five-year horizon, the company aims for each department to include at least one person with a motor or intellectual disability, fostering work environments based on respect and teamwork.

According to Carolina Torres, Human Resources Manager, the program's continuity reinforces the company's commitment to a more inclusive and people-centered organizational culture.

Beyond an internal initiative, the experience aims to serve as a reference for other agricultural companies considering labour inclusion as part of their long-term strategy.

© Ganfer FreshFor more information:

Ganfer Fresh

Tel: +1 520 281 9236

Email: [email protected]

www.natureslove.us