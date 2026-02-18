New acquisitions in garlic category

I Love Produce announced the acquisition of Garlic King and Canada Garlic, marking another important milestone in the company's journey. These acquisitions represent the successful outcome of a thoughtful, strategic process focused on long-term stability, operational strength, human capital, and sustainable growth.

With this expansion, Garlic King and Canada Garlic will operate under the I Love Produce "Growing Together" philosophy, creating new opportunities for collaboration and a more integrated approach to serving wholesale, retail, foodservice, ingredients, and industrial customers. This partnership strengthens capabilities across the platform while preserving the values, service standards, and relationships that have defined both companies for decades.

Garlic King and Canada Garlic join Gourmet Specialty Imports, now known as I Love Shallots, which merged with I Love Produce in 2024.

"I am honored to continue leading this incredible team as president and to partner closely with Adrian Almeida, CEO of I Love Produce," said Jeff Crace, president of Garlic King. "Our shared commitment to transparency, communication, growth, and—most importantly—our people will guide us as we enter this exciting next chapter together."

© I Love Produce

L: Adrian Almeida; R: Jeff Crace

With the continued support of I Love Produce founders Jim Provost and Neil Millman, Almeida is expanding the executive leadership team to support the company's accelerating growth. Julieta LaMalfa has joined as chief financial officer, and Humberto Garcia has been appointed managing director of Canada Garlic, and chief operating officer of I Love Produce, working closely across the organization to enhance operational excellence, talent, culture, and elevate the customer experience.

The acquisitions position Garlic King and Canada Garlic to further strengthen operations, improve internal and external communication, and invest in customer satisfaction, talent development, and growth. Day-to-day operations, customer relationships, and service standards will continue without interruption. Most importantly, this partnership provides added stability and long-term support for the co-workers of Garlic King and Canada Garlic.

Later this year, I Love Produce also plans to expand its product portfolio, introducing new offerings designed to meet evolving customer and consumer needs.

"We're excited about the future and grateful for the trust and dedication of our customers, partners, and co-workers who made this milestone possible," added Crace. "The future of Garlic King has never been brighter."

