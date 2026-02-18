Family Tree Farms appoints new UK & Ireland and EMEA commercial directors

Family Tree Farms has appointed Carla San Martin as EMEA commercial director, effective January 1, 2026. In this expanded role, San Martin will lead commercial strategy and customer growth across Europe and the Middle East as the company continues to strengthen its international footprint.

San Martin brings more than 17 years of experience in the global fresh produce industry, with a strong focus on berries. Her background includes leadership roles spanning asparagus, avocados, grapes, and blueberries, most recently managing commercial operations across Northern Europe.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role with Family Tree Farms," said San Martin. "The opportunity to support our customers across Europe and the Middle East while continuing to build long-term partnerships around flavorful, premium fruit is incredibly exciting."

"Carla's deep market knowledge, leadership style, and passion for the category have made a meaningful impact on our international business. This role reflects both her performance and our continued investment in Europe and the Middle East," said Andy Muxlow, owner of Family Tree Farms.

"Carla has played a key role in advancing our European strategy. Her expanded leadership will help drive growth while reinforcing our commitment to quality, service, and long-term partnerships," added Doug LaCroix, VP of sales and marketing.

© Family Tree Farms

L-R: Carla San Martin, Chris Taylor

Family Tree Farms also announced that Chris Taylor has been named UK & Ireland commercial director, also effective January 1, 2026. Taylor will oversee commercial strategy and retail partnerships across the UK and Ireland, supporting continued expansion in these key markets.

Taylor brings more than 21 years of experience across retail, consultancy, and fresh produce leadership. His background includes senior commercial roles within citrus and berry categories, with a track record of building successful retail programs and customer relationships.

"Over the time I've spent with the company, I've seen firsthand the strength of the business, the people behind it, and the long-term vision in place," said Taylor. "I'm proud to continue building on that foundation and excited about the growth ahead as we further strengthen our partnerships across the UK and Ireland."

"Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commercial insight. His promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to strengthen key customer relationships and lead our UK and Ireland strategy forward," said Muxlow.

"Chris brings a deep understanding of the retail landscape and a collaborative mindset. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our berry and fruit programs across the region," added LaCroix.

For more information:

Leighton Dill

Family Tree Farms

[email protected]

https://familytreefarms.com/