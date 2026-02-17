The Giumarra Companies announces CEO and CFO appointments

The Giumarra Companies announces that its current president, Tim Riley, has been appointed president and chief executive officer. In this expanded role, he will assume full executive leadership responsibility for the company's strategic direction, external partnerships, operations, and long-term growth.

Riley joined the company in 1991 following a career in the U.S. Navy and as a federal employee. His initial role in the information technology department paved the way for various vice president positions prior to his appointment as president in 2015. As president, he has focused on streamlining the company's operations while developing new, technology-driven services designed to meet the evolving needs of the fresh produce industry.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of both the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) and Agriwise. In 2013, he served as chairman of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA), now International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). He has served on various other committees and boards throughout his 35-year career in fresh produce.

© The Giumarra Companies

L-R: Tim Riley, Anthony Stallings

The company also named Anthony Stallings as chief financial officer. Stallings has worked with the company since 2001 in various accounting and finance capacities, most recently serving as senior vice president, finance.

Stallings will lead the company's overall financial strategy and operations, including accounting, budget, reporting, tax, compliance, and forecasting. He will also oversee capital structure, risk management, and banking relationships.

"I am honored to serve as president and CEO as we enter the next evolution of our business," said Riley. "Building on our strong foundation, I look forward to working with our Board of Directors and exceptional leadership team, including Anthony at the head of our financial operations, to drive the next stage of our growth."

