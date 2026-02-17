Storm Oriana's strong winds destroy greenhouses in Almeria

Since last Saturday, strong wind gusts of up to 140 km/h have severely damaged greenhouses across the province of Almería. Preliminary estimates from the Agricultural Delegation and El Ejido Town Hall suggest that over 200 hectares have been affected, with at least 50 hectares of structures and crops completely destroyed.

Andrés Góngora, the provincial secretary of COAG Almeria, visited the most affected regions in northern El Ejido. He observed that the weather event, marked by intense whirlwinds and strong gusts, has torn off roofs and windows, exposing crops and causing permanent damage during the peak of the farming season.

The winds have severely affected the province's greenhouses. "This is a new setback for agriculture. Many greenhouses, both old and new, have been destroyed. In numerous instances, growers will need to rebuild from the ground up," said Góngora.

COAG Almeria has urged the Junta de Andalucia and the Delegation of Agriculture, whose representatives were present during the area's inspection, to quickly carry out the technical assessment of the damages. They are calling for two urgent measures: immediate direct emergency aid to restore growers' productive capacity and prevent abandonment, and a medium-term modernization plan using the new budget framework to strengthen the most vulnerable structures.

COAG Almeria also urges all affected growers and livestock farmers to submit their damage reports promptly through available channels. This data collection is vital to expedite aid management and ensure the continuity of activities.

